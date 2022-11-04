Candidate Conversations: Bob Nolte

Ellie Lin: Bob Nolte is running for Boone County Recorder of Deeds against Shamon Jones. He's never held public office before and he sat down with us earlier this month. In this episode, we'll hear a conversation with KBIA's Briana Heaney.

Briana Heaney: Okay, so what makes you the best candidate for this job?

Bob Nolte: I think it's the experience that I bring to the job. So I spent 10 years working in compliance within the athletic department. And in that role, I helped set policies and procedures, I interpreted legislation worked with a diverse group of constituents to make sure that rules were being followed. And those skills transferred directly to being recorder of deeds, most of the job is making sure our processes are up to date for documenting real estate transactions, and really providing great customer service. That was something that in compliance, it's really important, you show up to practice coaches aren't always that excited to see you. But you want to work really hard for them to make sure they know that we're all on the same team and provide that great customer service. I think it's the same in the recorders office.

Briana Heaney: Do you have any ideas of changes you might make to this office if you are elected?

Bob Nolte: So number one thing is making sure we have updated technologies, that everything is kept secure and accessible. Folks should be able to access their information. But we want to avoid having businesses come in and try and scrape data to sell off. Small things that I want to do to make the office a little more efficient. And user accessible is making sure that every time people want to interact with the office as much as we can, having it available online, just trying to make it a little more streamlined for the citizens would make it easier to interact with the office when when you need us. And then lastly, emphasizing the customer service in the office. So if folks have to come in, if there's hard discussions, hard issues that they have to work through with the office, doing everything that we can, within the bounds of the law, to help them figure out what's the best course of action for that. I think county government should provide great customer service because it's the tax dollars that pay for that.

Briana Heaney: What about this position is special to the community?

Bob Nolte: The Recorder of Deeds protects property. It is people's usually number one asset, the way to the middle class is being able to own property. So having someone that are there to ensure that everything is taken care of to protect that property, making sure that you know it gets passed down generation to generation. That's really really important to people. The other side the one thing that the Office does is issues marriage licenses, and that's usually when most people interact with the office.

Briana Heaney: What are some of your favorite things about mid Missouri?

Bob Nolte: Well, one of my favorites we just had was Roots and Blues festival, got to do that this past weekend. Really enjoy getting out and going on the trails. My wife and I regularly get on the MKT. Do our walk and enjoy Mizzou sporting events as well. That's always great. Those are my favorite things.

Briana Heaney: What were your favorite bands at Roots and Blues. So I've loved Wilco since I was a kid, so that was an awesome show. Jon Batiste was great. And then our wedding song was a Bleachers song, which he played and it was, it was awesome. Very great night we had a great night.

Briana Heaney: Oh, that's awesome. Well, thank you for coming and sitting down and talking with me today.

Bob Nolte: Thanks.

Ellie Lin: That was KBIA's Briana Heaney and Bob Nolte who's running for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. Stay tuned for more candidate conversations airing on KBIA leading up to Election Day on November 8.