Columbia canines sniff on despite expenses

Apart from being a man’s best friend, dogs are often known for their keen senses of hearing and smell. A growing, national trend of dog scent trials has recently found a home in Columbia.

Throughout history, the furry creatures' noses have been used to sniff out bombs and drugs for police departments and government agencies. Beginning in 2017, the American Kennel Club (AKC) began hosting timed scent trials where dogs sniff out cotton swabs covered in essential oils among household furniture, buckets of water and distractions like dog treats and toys.

Most recently, hundreds of canine competitors sniffed their way to victory after months of preparations and expenses at the Columbia Canine Sports Center as a part of AKC’s Scent Work Trials from March 10-12.

According to dog owner Kristen Hankins, training for scent work can cost up to $100 monthly. A single day of competition with multiple runs can cost up to $150, not including travel or miscellaneous fees.

Several handlers try to offset expenses by breeding dogs, but it often leads to more expenses.

“If you're a responsible breeder, you lose money on it,” Handler Meg Hardtner said.

Additionally, Hardtner explains that the time and work required to run such a breeding program are often not worth it.

“[My friend] put in so much time. She’s got a family with like nine kids and every one of the kids takes part in it,” Hardtner said. “There’s just no way.”

Expenses for ethical breeding include diagnostic tests on the dog to confirm it is healthy enough to be bred. Dogs that are deemed healthy to breed must first pass a certification check, where a vet checks their knees, hips and eyes. These certifications can be costly to the breeder, since the examinations often call for anesthesia, which can run up to $600.

Despite the low margins from canine sports, dog owners and showers are passionate about their hobby.

Emily Boyett / KBIA Sophie searched different baskets for a planted cotton bud soaked in essential oils alongside owner Kristen Hankins inside the Columbia Canine Sport Center on Sunday, March 12. Hankins insists that the positive effects of competing far outweigh the monthly $100 training expenses and additional competition fees, “Just to see how happy it makes her it’s just - it's worth it.”

Kristen Hankins’s dog is Sophie, a senior mixed breed who suffered from a cancer diagnosis two years ago. Mixed breed dogs like Sophie have only been allowed to compete for a little over a decade. AKC opened its doors to mixed breed dogs in 2009 and such dogs have appeared in shows since 2010.

Hankins began scent work with Sophie as a way to increase her companion’s quality of life after the surgical removal of her tumor. For over a year, the duo has been competing to accomplish their goal of reaching the Detective-level class, the highest available for AKC competitors.

“And it's just done a world for her confidence,” Henkins said. “She looks forward to it.”

The Show Me Agility Club of Mid-Missouri as a nonprofit organization sanctioned by the AKC tries to spread this love for scent work by running Columbia canine competitions with the money left from other events after rent, miscellaneous AKC fees and judge payments.

“30% of the revenue I guess gets back to the club,” Echols said. “It kind of runs itself.”

With this funding, Echols says they try their best to make the sport accessible through their affordable membership. Any membership-paying owner is afforded access to any of the club’s events. Annual membership costs for the Show Me Agility club is $20. A family membership costs $30 and junior and senior memberships cost $10.

“We hope that it's kind of a place that the dog community in Columbia and the region can come in and do stuff with their dogs and you know, have those experiences whether it just be teaching your dog to sit or come when called or you know, compete at a high level at agility or set work or obedience,” Echols said.