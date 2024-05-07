Discover Nature: Turkey Habitat Management Event

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn how to manage their property to create nesting and brood-rearing habitat for eastern wild turkeys in Versailles on May 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This workshop will cover turkey biology, desired nesting and brood-rearing habitat, state and federal cost share programs for land management, habitat management techniques, and field demonstrations. This is an outside event with lunch provided. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Closed-toe shoes designed for walking are recommended.

Wild turkeys are most commonly found in mixed forests and grasslands statewide. Like other ground nesters, their reproductive success may be greatly reduced by extensive precipitation during nesting time. Successful management focuses on proper seasonal combinations of food, cover, and water.

This workshop is designed for participants of all ages, and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46B. Questions about this event can be directed to Meagan Duffee-Yates at Meagan.duffee-yates@mdc.mo.gov. This workshop will be held on private land at 23916 Locust Road in Versailles.