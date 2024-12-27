"Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" by Nina Simone and The Animals

When Nina Simone recorded "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" in 1964, she poured the pain of the Civil Rights Movement – and her own personal struggles – into every note. Just months later, the British rock group The Animals released their own take on the song, which was lighter and pop-leaning. It became a major hit.

Simone’s original version did not.

The contrasting interpretations of this track reveal much about the cultural landscape of the 60s and the challenges faced by Black artists trying to make their voices heard. Craig Thompson, the immediate past chair of the University of Maryland Board of Trustees, joins Stephanie Shonekan on this episode to discuss the origins of Simone’s song and its ability to oscillate between being a collective cry for justice and a personal – or even spiritual – plea for acceptance.

“You look at artists who put blood, sweat and tears into their art and couldn't chart for societal reasons. And then you had white artists who would either do the same song or something similar and just blow up. ... And so you process it by, I guess, just embracing or accepting reality. It's an unfortunate reality. And then you kind of struggle with whether you will allow yourself to like the song.” - Craig Thompson

Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan is produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, Nat Kuhn, Mark Johnson and Stephanie Shonekan. This season was edited by Aaron Hay, Janet Saidi and Ryan Famuliner.

This podcast is a collaboration between KBIA and Vox Magazine, with funding from the University of Maryland College of Arts and Humanities, MU’s College of Arts & Science, and the Missouri School of Journalism.

