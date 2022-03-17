Stephanie Shonekan
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them. Today, I’m chatting with my good friend, Dr. Brandon Boyd, who is, up to this point, the only professional musician I’ve had on this show. And the song we’ll be discussing is one of my favorites, actually, one I had in mind when I first conceived of the idea behind the show. And that song? I Will Always Love You
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them. Today, I’m chatting with my daughter Faremala Shonekan to talk about a song we both love…Before I Let Go, first released by Frankie Beverly and Maze and covered by Beyonce.
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them. Today's guest is a good friend and colleague, Dr. Keona Ervin. She’s a professor in the Department of History at the University of Missouri, and also someone I’ve talked with at length about music. And so when I came up with the concept of the show, I knew she had to be one of my first guests. And so I reached out and asked her to choose a song to chat about. And that choice? Donny Hathaway’s live cover of Yesterday by the Beatles.
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them. Janis Joplin’s Piece of My Heart remains one of the most iconic songs of the ‘60s. Released in 1968, it reached #12 on Billboard Hot 100, thanks in part to Joplin’s impassioned and unique vocal delivery. At the time, Billboard called it “dynamite”. It’s remembered as one of her most popular songs. And yet, it wasn’t hers at all. Just a year earlier, Erma Franklin -- as in older sister to Aretha Franklin -- released her version. It didn’t do nearly as well, peaking at #62 on Billboard’s Pop Singles Chart. So which one’s the better version?
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them. Nothing Compares 2 U was written by Prince in 1984 for his band, the Family. One version was recorded in 1984, but wasn’t actually released until only recently...in 2018. Instead, the song debuted on the Family’s 1985 self-titled album, released under the Paisley Park Records label. Neither version had much of a splash. Fast forward 5 years when, in 1990, a 24 year old Irish singer-songwriter by the name of Sinéad O'Connor released her version, and it became a breakout hit, thanks in part to the song’s music video, made up almost entirely of a closeup shot of the singer’s face. So, which one is the better version? Stephanie talks to her good friend Jeremy Root...about the songs... how they compare to one another, and by the end, they’ll reveal their top pick.