"Bein' Green" by Kermit the Frog and Ray Charles

On this season finale of “Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan,” two very special guests join the podcast to discuss “Bein Green,” a song originally sung by the beloved Kermit the Frog in 1970.

Richard Termine/Photo by Richard Termine / 10102343A Photo: CHERYL HENSON, Portrait; photographed: Tuesday, October 12, 2010; Noon at Bleecker St., New York, NY. Photograph: © 2010 Richard Termine PHOTO CREDIT - Richard Termine

Legend has it that composer and songwriter Joe Raposo practically wrote the song overnight during the first season of Sesame Street, while Jim Henson, who created The Muppets and first brought Kermit the Frog to life, recorded it with Raposo in the early morning.

Joe Raposo’s son — Nick Raposo — and Jim Henson’s daughter — Cheryl Henson — both join Shonekan on this episode to discuss their connection to the song and confirm the legend — an overnight song became an American classic about loving who you are.

"It's very much at the core of the message of the show (Sesame Street) itself, which is about diversity and inclusion and celebrating differences and welcoming, and that everyone is together in this one neighborhood, and that it's different races and different species. Orange and green and blue and gray and brown and all—everyone belongs, and that that was deeply ingrained in the mission of the show itself." - Cheryl Henson

Nick Raposo

"Bein' Green" is now a universal ode to self-acceptance that’s been covered by several artists, including Ray Charles.

While Kermit’s perspective is that of literally embracing his green color, Charles infused his 1975 version of the song with its own meaning: the desire Black Americans had for equality and dignity.

"My father (Nick Raposo) did feel like an 'other' his entire life. So, I think that when he's writing that he's saying, 'I'm okay. This is— I want to be what I am, even though I'm not what I would like to be." - Jim Raposo

Joe Raposo’s son -- Nick Raposo -- and Jim Henson’s daughter -- Cheryl Henson -- both join Shonekan on this episode to discuss their connection to the song, the relationship between their fathers, and the lasting cultural significance of “Bein Green.”

Stephanie Shonekan

Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan is produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, Nat Kuhn, Mark Johnson and Stephanie Shonekan. This season was edited by Aaron Hay, Janet Saidi and Ryan Famuliner.

This podcast is a collaboration between KBIA and Vox Magazine, with funding from the University of Maryland College of Arts and Humanities, MU’s College of Arts & Science, and the Missouri School of Journalism.

You can follow the podcast and other special projects on Instagram @kbianews.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 1 was produced by Janet Saidi, Kristofor Husted, Fernando Narro, Rehman Tungekar, and Ryan Famuliner, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 1 was edited by Rehman Tungekar and Ryan Famuliner.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 2 was produced by Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, and Stephanie Shonekan. Season 2 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

"Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan" Season 3 was produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay and Nat Kuhn, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 3 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.