Three rescued from car stranded in Boone County storm floods

Three people were rescued from a car stranded in flood waters on North Oakland Gravel Road in Boone County Sunday night.

Clint Walker, a Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief, told KOMU 8 the three victims had their heads sticking out of the car's sunroof when crews arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m.

Officials reportedly waited for water to go down before they were able to bring the three to safety around 8:00 p.m.

The three victims were a man, woman, and a child.

Walker said the three refused care and emergency transport at the scene.

The road was not closed when the incident happened.

Walker said drivers should be wary of flood waters.

"You should never drive through flooded waters," Walker said. "You don't know how deep it is or if something is washed out. So just turn around and don't drown."

The Boone County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.