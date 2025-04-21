Missouri library services at risk due to federal funding cuts

Missouri librarians say libraries have become a community center — but an executive order from the Trump administration puts that at risk.

The order, which came out last month, cuts funding from The Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS. IMLS funds grants that the Missouri State Library then awards to libraries across the state. IMLS gives Missouri a little over $3 million.

These funds typically come in the form of a grant for local libraries, which finances new technology, information kits and summer library programs.

There are also statewide projects that are funded by IMLS, such as the courier service, which transports books and other resources amongst libraries.

Some Missouri libraries, like the Daniel Boone Regional Library, offer the Excel Adult High School program, which gives adults the opportunity to earn a nationally accredited high school diploma

"All of these things would be impacted (by federal budget cuts)," Daniel Boone Regional Library Director Robin Westphal said. "It would be hard for us to make up for that."

Most public libraries are primarily funded through property tax. And while this funding cut will affect all Missouri libraries, small, rural libraries are most at risk. Not only because they rely more on federal funds, but because the resources they provide are hard to come by in rural communities.

Gaylee Harris is the Montgomery City Public Library’s director. She says people use her library to check out books,

conduct play dates, use career services and check out kits that help those with dementia recall memory and hold conversations.

“If we would lose our federal funding," Harris said. "It will be devastating."

For the fiscal year of 2023 to 2024, Montgomery City Public Library received over $30,000 in IMLS grant money. This year, three of the library’s grants have yet to receive federal reimbursements in full. Montgomery City Public Library is currently waiting on the nearly $15,000 they're still owed by the IMLS.

Other libraries are facing the same issue. Rachael Grime, director of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries, said she was promised to be reimbursed for about $60,000 through IMLS. However, she has yet to receive a penny back.

"I was promised this, so we spent the money," Grime said. "I thought the money was going to come back to me, and now it's not."

Missouri librarians are currently being directed by the Missouri State Library to limit their spending costs, as grant money is currently on hold. In late March, the entire staff of IMLS was put on administrative leave.

For now, Missouri libraries are searching for alternative sources of funding to be reimbursed for the services they’ve been providing.