Columbia police participating in 'warrant sweeps' with federal law enforcement

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is working with the U.S. Department of Justice while it conducts "warrant sweeps" on Thursday, according to a social media post from the Columbia Police Department.

According to the post, there is no specific information that can be provided at this time.

According to the Police Department, Thursday's activities are a combined local, state and federal warrant sweep for people wanted on felony warrants to include firearm-related offenses.

"Additionally, none of this enforcement activity is related to civil immigration violations," the Police Department wrote in the post.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office shared a statement from the office of R. Matthew Price, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, that included the same information that the Police Department shared.

Video from Facebook showed several law enforcement officers and vehicles at the Colonial Village mobile home park on Range Line Street.

KOMU 8 News spoke with several neighbors in Colonial Village about what happened earlier Thursday morning.

"It was serious when they said federal warrant, I thought that's a serious matter," one neighbor said.

Multiple neighbors in Colonial Village said they heard loud noises and FBI agents telling some residents to surrender.

"Somebody on the microphone, 'This is the FBI,'" one neighbor said. "He said you got to surrender. Come out. And then it's a boom."

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.