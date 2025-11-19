Columbia Fire Department gives updates on future fire station upgrades

The Columbia Fire Department gave a presentation for residents to update them on the state of two fire stations.

Held during the city of Columbia's monthly "Lets Talk Local" discussion, Columbia Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer informed resident of Columbia's 3rd Ward on the department's plans for Fire Station 5 and also Fire Station 10.

Fire Station 10 was a former church acquired by the Fire Department in June last year, and has been under renovation this year. The upper floor will be converted into an office space, while the lower floor will serve as a temporary fire station.

Fire Station 5, which was built in 1971, has been sinking into the ground for several months. Schaeffer showed plans in which a new fire station will be built on the same acreage where Fire Station 5 is located.

He explained the new fire station will have separate quarters for female firefighters and will be better designed to reduce carcinogens firefighters bring back to the station after operations.

"We have some preliminary information that suggests this is going to be a safe sight where we plan to build, and it will be a reliable and resilient location probably 50 years into the future," said Schaeffer.

Fire Station 10 is expected to be in operation in the first quarter of 2026. Construction for the new Fire Station 5 is expected to begin next year.

