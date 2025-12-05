"Living After Midnight" by Judas Priest and The Donnas

Welcome to the fifth season of Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we explore the stories behind the song covers we love.

We begin this season with a rugged, rebellious track about living carefree under the cover of night: Living After Midnight by Judas Priest. The band released the song in 1980, and it's since become an iconic track in the world of British rock and heavy metal. It’s a stark diversion from the sweet records of other groups in the British Invasion, such as The Beatles and The Bee Gees.

Nathan Lawrence Darren Hellwege

KBIA Morning Edition Host Darren Hellwege joined Stephanie for this episode to discuss the song and the thrill of exploring new styles of music as a kid – especially when the song of choice is a blaring metal track.

“I mean, that is one of the goals when you are young and you're developing your music tastes, is that you've got to find something that makes your parents go, ‘Darren Michael, turn that crap down now!’” Darren said. “And if you got that, then you've accomplished your goal.”

Darren and Stephanie also unpack the cover of Living After Midnight that The Donnas released in 2001.

Their version came out just when women began making their own mark in the rock and roll music scene, which had previously been dominated by male artists. They tapped into the song’s original rage, but gave it a more contemporary sound.

“We start seeing women coming into this and saying, ‘No, I'm not going to just sit and listen to Barry Manilow. I've got something to say, and I dig rock and roll.’” - Darren Hellwege

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” is produced by Katelynn McIlwain (MACK-el-wayne), Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner (fuh-MULE-lih-ner) and Aaron Hay.

Special thanks to Nat Kuhn, recording engineer at the University of Maryland and Mark Johnson, recording engineer at KBIA.

This podcast is a collaboration between the Missouri School of Journalism’s KBIA News and the University of Maryland’s College of Arts and Humanities.

You can follow the podcast and other special projects on Instagram @kbianews and on our Facebook page, "Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan."

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 1 was produced by Janet Saidi, Kristofor Husted, Fernando Narro, Rehman Tungekar, and Ryan Famuliner, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 1 was edited by Rehman Tungekar and Ryan Famuliner.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 2 was produced by Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, and Stephanie Shonekan. Season 2 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

"Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan" Season 3 was produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay and Nat Kuhn, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 3 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

"Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan" Season 4 was produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay and Nat Kuhn, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 3 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

