"The Way We Were" by Barbra Streisand and Beyoncé

“The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand is a tear-jerking ballad, filled with the longing and regret of someone grieving a relationship foregone. The song was produced for a film by the same name that Streisand starred in with Robert Redford in 1973. In the film, Streisand and Redford play characters who are in a troubled relationship that ultimately ends in divorce.

University of Maryland Associate Director of Bands Andrea Brown encountered the song, "The Way We Were," as a high-school marching band student. She joined Stephanie Shonekan on this episode to discuss Streisand's original rendition of the song, as well as Beyoncé's tribute performance at The Kennedy Center Honors in 2008.

Andrea Brown

In addition to teaching and conducting classical music, Andrea is a Beyoncé fan — who might have attended more than one show in the Cowboy Carter Tour — and has enjoyed seeing Beyoncé's music reimagined into scores for HBCU marching bands. In this episode of Cover Story, Andrea and Stephanie unpack the different ways Streisand and Beyoncé interpret "The Way We Were" and also discuss how popular music and music for marching band ensembles continue to inspire each other.

"As a high-school student, 'The Way We Were' wasn't exactly what everybody was listening to at the time, but everybody in my [band] program, we loved the song and was really excited to have it as part of our halftime show. So, yeah, it is a song that's definitely like been with me for a long time." - Andrea Brown

Stephanie Shonekan



