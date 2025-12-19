© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

"Bound" by Ponderosa Twins Plus One and "Bound 2" by Kanye West

By Stephanie Shonekan, Mekhi Abbott, Katelynn McIlwain, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, Janet Saidi
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Designed by Grace Noble

Oftentimes, a cover or sampling of a song gives the original record a new life. Such was the case for "Bound," originally performed by Ponderosa Twins Plus One in 1969. Though "Bound" has that sweet, Jackson 5 sound that captured hearts in the '70s, most people hadn't heard of the song until Kanye West sampled it decades later, in his well-known track, "Bound 2."

A photo of a man wearing glasses and smiling at the camera. He is standing in front of a brick wall. He is wearing a pink polo shirt with navy bleu stripes.
Courtesy
Mekhi Abbott

Kanye's interpretation of the song in 2013 is a lot more coarse, and it’s often viewed as a dark twist on a song originally filled with affection and yearning. He doesn’t mince words about the anger, bitterness or even apathy that can creep its way into a romantic relationship.

In this episode of "Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan," University of Maryland graduate Mekhi Abbott joined Stephanie to discuss the thematic differences between “Bound” and “Bound 2,” the legal complications of sampling music and the tension of appreciating music from artists with complex backgrounds.

"I don't relate to the lyrics, but it's like the emotion, you can relate to it. ... The butterfly stage, you know, you first falling in love when you're young, like that part is amazing. ... I can relate at least to the energy of the song, where it's like, when you love someone so much, it can bring out feelings that you never felt like you could feel." - Mekhi Abbott

Stephanie Shonekan

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” is produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner and Aaron Hay.

Special thanks to Nat Kuhn, recording engineer at the University of Maryland and Mark Johnson, recording engineer at KBIA.

This podcast is a collaboration between the Missouri School of Journalism’s KBIA News and the University of Maryland’s College of Arts and Humanities.

You can follow the podcast and other special projects on Instagram @kbianews and on our Facebook page, "Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan."

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 1 was produced by Janet Saidi, Kristofor Husted, Fernando Narro, Rehman Tungekar, and Ryan Famuliner, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 1 was edited by Rehman Tungekar and Ryan Famuliner.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 2 was produced by Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, and Stephanie Shonekan. Season 2 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

"Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan" Season 3 was produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay and Nat Kuhn, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 3 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

"Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan" Season 4 was produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay and Nat Kuhn, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 4 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

Tags
Cover Story - Season 5 podcastMusic HistoryArts & Culture
Stephanie Shonekan
See stories by Stephanie Shonekan
Katelynn McIlwain
Katelynn McIlwain, originally from Freeport, Illinois (go Pretzels!), is the managing editor for KBIA. She assists KBIA newsroom leaders in planning, supervising and producing news programming for radio broadcast, including daily news and in-depth reports, as well as public affairs programming.
See stories by Katelynn McIlwain
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan served as the KBIA News Director from February 2011 to September 2023
See stories by Ryan Famuliner
Aaron Hay
Aaron worked as a full-time on-air host at KBIA from 2017 to 2022. He continues as the Managing Producer on High Turnout Wide Margins.
See stories by Aaron Hay
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Janet Saidi