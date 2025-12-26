"Home" by Stephanie Mills and Diana Ross

“Home” is the finale song in the 1975 Broadway musical The Wiz. It's one of the most well-known songs of the show, and Stephanie Mills, who performed the song while embodying the character Dorothy, was just 17 years old when the musical debuted.

Jordan Embrack

"Home" is an emotional ballad that takes place after Dorothy’s transformative journey through Oz. It's a powerful, relatable song about love and self-discovery, and a fitting bookend to a show that has become an inspiring staple for Black thespians and performers.

Diana Ross performed "Home" in the film version of The Wiz, which was released a few years after the Broadway show premiered. Ross never released “Home” as its own single, but she continues to perform it often on stage — as have powerhouse artists such as Whitney Houston and Cynthia Erivo.

In this episode of "Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan," Jordan Embrack, a vocalist and graduate of the University of Maryland, joins Stephanie to discuss "Home," its national impact, and the personal meaning it holds for Jordan as she begins her career as a singer and entertainer.

"I think that Diana's version really challenged us to look at 'Home' differently, because it was about going to family and going back to a location, but it was also about being a little older and figuring things out, because there was room for that. I remember graduating college and feeling like, 'Oh, I have my degree, but I don't know anything.'" - Jordan Embrack

