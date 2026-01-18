KBIA Student Murrow Entry: The Chilling Effect of ICE

In a red state community with multiple universities such as the one KBIA's student reporters cover, immigration concerns take on an increased cultural and community significance. KBIA's student reporters handled the issue with poise and professionalism in 2025, navigating an ever-changing landscape of enforcement rules, threats to the immigrant community and political rhetoric.



The stories cited here represent the work of more than half-a-dozen journalists who showed tenacity by asking difficult questions of those in power and being willing to go back to a traumatic topic time and again to give a full picture of the topic to the audience.

Below are links to all the stories in the series. They start with three stories about a longtime mid_Missouri resident from The Netherlands who was arrested by Immigration and Naturalization officers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport after a trip to Europe to see family. Later stories show how KBIA's student journalists investigated the university president's language about ICE and how they tried to pin down local law enforcement about just how much they would cooperate with federal agencies.

