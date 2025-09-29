A Missouri lawful permanent resident is being detained by ICE in Texas

A longtime Columbia resident is being detained by Immigrations and Custom Enforcement in El Paso, Texas, after attempting to re-enter the United States last week.

Owen Ramsingh, who immigrated to the U.S. as a child in the 1980s, was detained by ICE in Chicago last Tuesday after flying home from a three-week visit to the country of his birth — the Netherlands.

His wife, Diana Ramsingh, said he was held by U.S. Customs in Chicago for 80 hours. KBIA has confirmed that he was transferred to a detention center in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, where he is currently being held.

The family provided documents to KBIA indicating Ramsingh applied to renew his green card — which grants lawful permanent residence — prior to its expiration in March. Documents also show that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received his paperwork and permitted him to “work and travel” for 36 months while his application was processing.

Bill Kniffen, an immigration lawyer in Kansas City, said Ramsingh’s expired green card should not have been reason alone for detention, even if he couldn’t show the receipt from U.S.C.I.S.

“Unless they're trying to stretch the rules and say that, because you've got an obligation to have a current green card, not having a current green card means you're removable,” Niffen said.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment about why Ramsingh is being detained, or why he is being held in Texas instead of a detention facility closer to Columbia.

Since being detained, Ramsingh has been able to call his wife a few times, but she said a 15-minute phone call costs as much as $50.

A GoFundMe organized by a family friend is currently raising money for Ramsingh’s upcoming legal fees. As of Monday evening, it had raised nearly $9,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.