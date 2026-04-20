Extreme weather has ravaged many U.S. farms this year. Here’s how farmers are adapting

It's been a tough spring for Harvest Thyme Farm.

In March, the flower and vegetable farm in Cheboygan, Michigan, was buried by an historic blizzard and ice storm. April brought floodwaters that filled their backyard and inundated their greenhouse.

“It’s just one thing after the other,” said the farm's owner, Greta Jankoviak.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for 33 counties on April 12, after widespread flooding washed away bridges, roads, and submerged homes. Eight tornadoes also tore through the state.

Courtesy Harvest Thyme Farm Historic snowfall coupled with heavy rainfall has led to serious flooding across northern Michigan, including in the greenhouse of Harvest Thyme Farm.

The March blizzard, which dumped more than four feet of snow in portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in just 48 hours, melted just as quickly with April's warmer temperatures. Heavy rainfall then flooded rivers, causing water to overtop dams.

Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says severe weather events like these are becoming more common and more intense as the climate changes.

“That’s definitely a trend we have seen,” Rippey said. “A warmer climate can lead to more water vapor.”

Rippey says the more moisture the atmosphere holds, the heavier rain, ice and snowstorms are becoming. At the same time, parts of the U.S. are experiencing warmer, drier winters. That's setting the stage for large wildfires.

These extreme weather events can have serious consequences for farmers like Jankoviak. This month’s extensive flooding in Cheboygan will delay the Harvest Thyme Farm’s planting season, she said.

“A quarter of our beds are underwater right now,” Jankoviak said. “We’ll have to push things back at least two weeks.”

For now, she said, work on the farm is slow going, as they wait for the floodwaters to recede.

Massive wildfires

When the horizon turned into a glowing pink haze in March, Larry Burgess knew fire was headed his way.

Burgess, a rancher in Ashby, Nebraska, said the winds were working in his favor at first, but things changed quickly.

“The wind was forecasted to turn to the south,” he recalled. “I knew we'd be in trouble then.”

Burgess’ western Nebraska ranch lost 2,500 acres of pastureland to this year’s wildfires. Some farmers lost livestock, while others are shipping away thousands of cows because they no longer have enough grazing pasture.

Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol Historic wildfires tore across Nebraska in March, destroying more than a million acres of land.

That land won’t recover for some time, Burgess said, and he’s moving some of his cattle to other properties to avoid further damaging his fire-ravaged pastures.

“When that grass does green up, those cows just really go after it and they'll just trample it and do more damage than the fire did,” he said.

Wildfires burned more than one million acres in Nebraska alone this spring. In March, the Morrill fire became the largest blaze ever recorded in Nebraska state history.

Exceptionally dry conditions fueled additional fires, with another one million acres affected across seven other states, including Texas, Nevada and New Mexico. Rippey said that’s twice the average area projected to burn in the U.S. in an entire year.

Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus said La Niña — a climate pattern that cools oceanic waters on the west coast of South America — has been partially to blame for warmer and drier than normal winters for the U.S. in recent years.

McManus said Oklahoma experienced its warmest winter on record, since recordkeeping first began in 1895. Eight other states also saw record-breaking winter temperatures this year.

These conditions can set the stage for the types of extreme wildfires that much of the Great Plains experienced this year.

“When we get our sort of normal fire weather conditions with these dry, dry days, low humidity, lots of wind,” McManus said. “There's just a lot of fuel out there waiting for a spark.”

Courtesy Larry Burgess Larry Burgess lost 2,500 acres of pastureland in the wildfires this spring, including this field, which burned on March 27, 2026.

Drier and hotter in Texas

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, more than 60% of the lower 48 states are currently experiencing drought.

Some states, like Texas, are seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

In Fredericksburg, Texas, 80 miles west of Austin, the Eckhardt family has been growing peaches since the 1930s. Over time, the third generation family business has had to adapt to the drier and warmer-than-normal conditions.

Owner Diane Eckhardt said the orchard traditionally avoided using irrigation because of the expense, but now she says they have no choice. They were forced to add a drip irrigation system to get them through when the stretches between rainfall grew too long.

“It certainly does not replace rainfall, but it certainly helps,” Eckhardt said. “That's one of the biggest significant changes I've seen in my lifetime.”

Courtesy National Integrated Drought Information System More than 60% of the U.S. is currently experiencing drought conditions.

Warmer temperatures in recent years have not allowed peaches to get enough chill hours, which she said can make crop yields less bountiful. And worse, the extreme temperatures can put stress on trees.

“We worry, of course, about our crop, but the most important thing is we worry about our trees,” Eckhardt said.

Growing peaches in Texas is getting harder to do. But the Eckhardt family is figuring it out as they go.

“Even with the challenges that we may face with our changing weather, it is still a wonderful life and we love it,” Eckhardt said. “We definitely, there are days that we want to quit, but we learn how to adapt.”

Lingering ice storm damage

In March of last year, parts of northern Michigan experienced a record-breaking ice storm that left a thick icy glaze on trees, homes and power lines, leaving more than 100,000 residents without power, some for weeks.

At Heart’s Pasture Farm in Alanson, Michigan, first-generation farmers Amanda and Todd Wolter grow specialty produce and raise heritage livestock, including dwarf goats. Last spring’s ice storm sent tree limbs crashing down on their 15-acre wooded farm, turning it into a disaster zone.

“It was life or death,” Amanda Wolter said as she recalled taking turns running outside to fuel the generator while dodging falling debris.

The Wolters’ planting season was cut short, because of all the fallen trees and broken limbs covering their land.

Emma George-Griffin / Harvest Public Media The Wolters family has spent months clearing fallen trees and debris from their 15-acre farm in northern Michigan.

“Every day of cleanup is just ticking in your head,” Wolter said. “That’s one more day that we’re not planting potatoes.”

One year later, some of that debris has been cleared, but most of Heart’s Pasture Farm is still covered in tangled tree limbs.

“I didn’t like looking into the woods all summer last year, because all I saw was work to be done,” she said.

Heart’s Pasture Farm received a grant from a local nonprofit that allowed the Wolters to hire short-term help to take down the most dangerous trees. But Wolter says she and her husband are cleaning up the rest of debris by hand.

“It will take a lifetime to clean everything up,” she said.