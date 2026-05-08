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Socially Transmitted

Caspar Dowdy
/
Missouri News Network Graphics Desk

Socially Transmitted

“Socially Transmitted” is a new series from the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk where we take a deep dive into the science behind online health trends and claims.

Have you seen anything on social media that has left you with questions? Does it look too good to be true? Want to know more? If so, shoot us an email at rebecca@kbia.org or najifa.farhat@missouri.edu and we’ll take a look!