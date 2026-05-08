“Socially Transmitted” is a new series from the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk where we take a deep dive into the science behind online health trends and claims.
Have you seen anything on social media that has left you with questions? Does it look too good to be true? Want to know more? If so, shoot us an email at rebecca@kbia.org or najifa.farhat@missouri.edu and we’ll take a look!
People report using peptide for gains in the gym, improved skin appearance and mental focus. We found more than 250,000 videos tagged peptide on TikTok when we were studying this topic earlier this week.