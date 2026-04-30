Reverberations

Back in the mid-1990s University of Missouri chancellor and history professor Haskell Monroe set his students down with recorders to capture memories from community elders. Those tapes have rarely been heard until now.

In the spring of 2026, a dozen students and KBIA staff worked to creatively engage with the archival audio. The students' reflections on the recordings touch on topics like baseball on the radio, motherhood at MU, memories of Campus Town and The Shack and lots more.