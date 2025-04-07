© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
A Night at the Inn

A KBIA audio documentary that takes listeners inside Columbia’s only year-round homeless shelter, Room at the Inn, for one night. Reported and produced by Anna Spidel, Harshawn Ratanpal and Rebecca Smith.