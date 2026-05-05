Here's a look at the 36 races for governor this year
During the midterm elections, much of the country's attention is on the balance of power in Congress, but voters in 36 states will also have a say in electing a governor this year. There is a lot at stake.
Across the country, Republicans hold 26 governor offices to Democrats' 24. Eight years ago, Democrats won seven governorships held by Republicans. This year, many of those state executives are term-limited, and Republicans could be in a position to win back some states.
And there are a good number of close races. At this early stage, November contests look close in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Here's a look at each race for governor in 2026 »
March
Arkansas, March 3
Texas, March 3
Illinois, March 17
May
Ohio, May 5
Nebraska, May 12
Alabama, May 19
Georgia, May 19
Idaho, May 19
Oregon, May 19
Pennsylvania, May 19
June
California, June 2
Iowa, June 2
New Mexico, June 2
South Dakota, June 2
Maine, June 9
Nevada, June 9
South Carolina, June 9
Oklahoma, June 16
Maryland, June 23
New York, June 23
Colorado, June 30
July
August
Kansas, August 4
Michigan, August 4
Tennessee, August 6
Hawaii, August 8
Connecticut, August 11
Minnesota, August 11
Vermont, August 11
Wisconsin, August 11
Alaska, August 18
Florida, August 18
Wyoming, August 18
September
Massachusetts, September 1
New Hampshire, September 8
Rhode Island, September 8
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