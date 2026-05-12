How will Trump approach Taiwan in China talks?

The subject of Taiwan is one of the main priorities for Beijing in the upcoming talks between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. policy toward the island has been in place for decades and is purposely ambiguous. It serves to both deter China from aggression toward Taiwan and deter Taipei from doing things that could provoke China.

How will Trump approach the topic of Taiwan?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Eyck Freymann, a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford and the author of the new book “Defending Taiwan: A Strategy to Prevent War with China.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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