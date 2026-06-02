Trump appoints housing official as acting director of national intelligence

President Trump said Tuesday he was appointing Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard.

Pulte currently serves as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, which supports mortgage markets. His biography on the FHFA site lists career experience in housing and philanthropy, but none in intelligence.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post, listing Pulte's qualifications for the role as someone with "deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago."

The director of national intelligence position was created in the wake of 9/11 to help U.S. intelligence agencies better coordinate.

Pulte has been a reliable attack dog for the administration and shown a willingness to go after the president's perceived enemies.

Last year, Pulte accused Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud. Cook, the first Black woman on the board, has denied wrongdoing. Trump subsequently attempted to fire Cook from the board. The Supreme Court heard arguments in that case in January and has yet to rule.

Trump's announcement quickly drew sharp criticism from Democrats, including Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution," he said in a statement.

He added that he fears Pulte "will be willing to shape intelligence around the president's wishes, regardless of the cost to the American people."

Gabbard announced last month that she would resign from her role as DNI on June 30. In announcing that resignation, Trump cited Gabbard's desire to be with her husband as he is being treated for bone cancer.

Pulte won't be alone in filling multiple roles in the administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also the current acting national security adviser, and in February of this year stepped down as acting archivist of the United States.

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