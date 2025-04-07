A Night at the Inn: A KBIA Audio Documentary

For years, Columbia’s Room at the Inn homeless shelter was much like the people it serves: moving from place to place and spending the winter in whatever warm church would temporarily allow them to stay.

But in October 2023, the shelter became year-round and found a permanent home at 1509 Ashley Street, on the city’s Interstate 70 Business Loop.

On December 19th, 2024, a team of KBIA reporters spent a full day and night chronicling the lives of shelter workers and Columbia’s unhoused community.

A peaceful moment can be quickly interrupted by a sudden fight and tension is often diffused through community. For many homeless people, the warmth of the shelter is a godsend and a stark contrast to the gnawing reality that the barrier between them and the cold streets is only as strong as their ability to not get kicked out.

And for some, one of the only reliefs of the all-consuming, day-to-day struggle of being homeless is knowing that they’ll be off their feet and sleeping on a cot by day’s end.

But getting there still takes a lot of moving from place to place – that starts at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Columbia’s Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Volunteer Jeanett Harvey, center, welcomes unhoused guests onto a shuttle traveling from Turning Point at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist to the Ashley Street Center Room at the Inn on Dec. 19, 2024, at Turning Point in Columbia. Harvey helped people load their luggage onto the bus, which has 12 seats and three spots for disabled patrons.

Waiting for the bus

A chill, December breeze blows as about three dozen homeless people wait for the shuttle to Room at the Inn.

The city’s year-round homeless shelter doesn’t actually open for more than three hours. But before it opens, different volunteer groups offer healthcare, supplies and dinner.

Most of these folks just left the Turning Point day shelter hosted here, where they can wash their clothes, bathe, and use the internet.

People of all races, genders and ages comprise the homeless people waiting in the parking lot. Some are napping against the brick building, while others mumble to themselves or sit silently.

Amy and Tara are sitting together – KBIA usually uses last names to refer to people, but only first names are used for the homeless people in this story.

The two are friends, and both have hopes of getting off the streets soon. But they’re running into barriers.

“Housing is just not happening right now,” Tara said. “The landlords want to be so strict about their rules that you got to have three times the income, you got to have a good credit score, and they're just making it hard for people to get housing, and it's just not fair. We all deserve a place to live,” she said.

Amy said she’s been unable to find a job.

“I've got healthcare experience – a lot of it,” she said. “I was a transcriptionist for 26 years and in data entry for two. I thought it'd be easy to find a job, and I still haven't found one.”

As they talk, a fight breaks out across the parking lot between two other women. They shout and curse at each other. Other conversations quiet down and all eyes are on them.

It’s not clear what they’re fighting about.

“You act like you're the only one going through s–,” one shouts. “It’s almost Christmas and I don’t get to see my kids.”

Before the scuffle comes to blows, bystanders step in and separate the two women. Gradually, the chatter returns.

Tara, who watched the whole thing unfold and die down, said these sorts of incidents are a major source of her anxiety.

“That's why we're trying to get out of here, to get away from all the drama, the violence, the everything,” she said.

Finally, just before 4, p.m., the first shuttle pulls in.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover More than a dozen members of Columbia’s unhoused community take the final shuttle of the morning from Room at the Inn to Turning Point on Dec. 20, 2024, in Columbia. Rick Mehlberg, who drove the shuttle, said he sometimes has to get “a little bit bossy” with riders. “One day last week, I had a lady refuse to get on the shuttle, even though I had like eight empty seats,” Mehlberg said. “And I got back here, and she steps in front of me on the shuttle and says, ‘You got to take me over to Turning Point.’ I said, ‘First of all, I don't have to take you anywhere. And secondly, I told you to get on, and you refuse to get on.’ I said, ‘It's only about a mile, I guess you'll have a good walk.’ Sometimes you gotta treat them like children.”

The driver, Rick Mehlberg, hops out to help passengers board. But the shuttle’s 12 seats quickly fill up, and the bus heads for Room at the Inn, leaving most people waiting in the afternoon cold.

It returns 15 minutes later, coming and going again, this time leaving just a handful of stragglers. Finally, it returns and embarks on its third and final trip.

The shuttle is still packed. A significant amount of space is taken up by people’s things. Most homeless people don’t have a place to leave their belongings. If they’re traveling, all of their property is too.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Marjorie, 56, who has been at Turning Point for about a month and a half, sits in the back of a free shuttle traveling from Turning Point to the Ashley Street Center on Dec. 19, 2024, in Columbia. “The city buses don't like when us homeless bring all our luggage and stuff we own on city buses, but here at Turning Point doesn't allow us to leave our stuff,” Marjorie said. “We have no place to put our stuff, so we have to lug it around with us. But the city buses are cracking down on how much we can take, so what are we supposed to do? I mean, we can't leave it here; we can't take it with us.”

Mehlberg has been working for the shelter since last Spring, but he’d been volunteering for years before.

“I really enjoy what I do, and to get paid for what you do is just wonderful,” he said.

His passengers today are tired and grumpy – it’s been a long day out in the cold, on the streets. That doesn’t stop him from trying to lighten the mood.

“Every day on the shuttle, I try to tell them some funny joke of some sort,” he said.

His joke? What kind of problems do psychiatrists find people have around Christmas time?

“They’re claustrophobic,” he said, to a chorus of laughs. The mood’s been lifted and people begin chatting as the bus pulls into the shelter around 4:30 p.m.

Some folks go inside for dinner immediately, but some head toward an outdoor pavilion.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Marcus, 24, pushes his girlfriend, 30-year-old Hayley, up a hill in her wheelchair while Derek wheels his bike alongside them on Dec. 19, 2024, near the Ashley Street Center in Columbia. While some homeless people rode a shuttle from Turning Point to the Ashley Street Center, others biked, walked and wheeled themselves to the shelter. Hayley, who has a congenital heart murmur and is autistic, said she struggles to maintain eye contact with people.

That’s where CoMo Mobile Aid, a local grassroots aid group, has set up a pharmacy and wound care unit where people can get treatment for acute needs like burns and frostbite.

There’s also a “thrift shop” where folks can get coats and other winter gear. They’ll need them – the temperature is approaching freezing.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover University of Missouri medical student and volunteer Mikala Cessac, right, hands free healthcare items to 38-year-old Haili, second from right, while more people wait in line to access mobile medical services on Dec. 19, 2024, outside the Ashley Street Center in Columbia. People could ask for items from the “Med Clinic Menu,” including shampoo and conditioner, cotton swabs and bandages, Advil and eye drops, feminine hygiene products, nail clippers, face masks and more.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover University of Missouri medical student and volunteer Mikala Cessac, left, gives 24-year-old Marcus, right, a brown paper bag of free health and personal hygiene items on Dec. 19, 2024, outside the Ashley Street Center in Columbia. Marcus, who described himself as an introvert, said he is working to become a bodybuilder.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Sam, center, looks through donated pants and jeans to see if any are his size on Dec. 19, 2024, outside the Ashley Street Center in Columbia. Sam said he got some gloves, but he noted it was difficult finding clothes since many of the available items were for women.

Inside the shelter, past the lobby and down a narrow hallway, is the dining area. It’s cordoned off from the sleeping cots by a makeshift wall made of plastic and PVC pipes. Lunch started at 4:30 and lasts for about an hour and a half.

To the left is a long line of people, waiting to be served cafeteria-style. To the right, people fill dozens of tables as they eat and rest. Some talk about their day or politics. Others stick to themselves.

A man named Johnny had been homeless for just three months. He said he and his family lost everything after a car wreck, and the shelter’s caseworker had been helping them get back on their feet. Tonight, he’s glad to be out of the cold.

“They do a great job with helping,” he said. “They make sure everybody's fed and they make sure everybody's out of the elements.”

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Gregory rests his frostbitten toe atop his cot on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. He said the frostbite happened during the first snow of the season, around Thanksgiving. “I try to be a peaceful person, but there are times that I’m not. But I try to be. When I see one of what I call them, ‘The Brood,’ my six kids around here — my son or one of my adopted five children — upset, I try to find out what's going on and then try to resolve the issue so that nobody gets kicked out of here because it's winter time,” Gregory said. “I've got second-degree frostbite. I don't want to see these kids out here like that because they don't know where to go. I mean, they're like 19, 18, 20 years old. … This may not be the best place in the world, but it's better than being out in the cold, freezing to death.”

Others are anxious about the night ahead. Vincent and Alexis are a young couple, probably two of the youngest people here tonight. Alexis is 19 and says she doesn’t always feel safe here.

“People think that I look like I'm 12 or I'm 15, and they'll just prey on me for that, and it makes me super uncomfortable,” she said. “Going to sleep at night is also really stressful. I'll go to sleep and then I'll wake up for an hour, and then I'll go back to sleep. I usually get four hours of sleep at night.”

Vincent said when something bad happens to someone, like if someone harasses or hurts a woman, there’s more than a handful of people who won’t hesitate to get violent. But fighting means getting kicked out. And the fear of getting kicked out is an ever-present worry and reminder to be on their best behavior.

“Nobody wants to be suspended from this place,” he said. “This is our only safe haven from the night and the cold here, but a lot of the time, these people test my patience a lot.”

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Nurse Heather Dean works at the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective’s wound care station on Dec. 19, 2024, outside the Ashley Street Center in Columbia. Dean said the station has some visitors who regularly come by for wound care, but volunteers also administer blood pressure and blood sugar checks, help people get connected with primary care providers and schedule optometrist appointments. Dean said building trust and rapport is important because some people who come to the station find making a phone call to be a difficult or daunting task, which creates a barrier between them and the care they need. "We go out and see people where they need it the most," Dean said. "It brings me some joy."

It’s now 6:00 p.m., which means everybody has to go back outside so staff can prepare for the rest of the night.

While Room at the Inn has a formal check-in process, the dinner service offered by local charity Loaves and Fishes doesn’t. So shelter staff check corners and corridors in search of any contraband, like drugs or weapons, that someone may have hidden during dinner.

They also take the time to sweep crumbs, rearrange tables into a distinct sitting area separate from the sleeping area, and tidy up the cots.

Meanwhile, outside, scores of people are waiting to go back in.

Old men stand in a circle smoking cigarettes as some younger folks lean up against the building, playing classic rock through a portable speaker. The cacophony of wind, chatter and music doesn’t stop some from getting some shuteye; some are sobering up, and some are far from it.

Everyone’s either bundled up, or shivering. The temperature is in the 40s and dropping and they have to wait here for half an hour.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Samantha, 32, left, and her fiancé, Jeffery, 29, right, cuddle together for warmth on Dec. 19, 2024, outside Room at the Inn in Columbia. “We like to fight for what we want and need in life,” Samantha said. The couple got engaged about a week ago, and Samantha said they are “wanting to start over and do better" by securing jobs so they can get a car — and eventually a home — in order to have somewhere warm to stay in the new year. "If I can make it from 13 to 29 on the streets, just imagine what else I can do," said Jeffery, who has been homeless since he was 13 years old.

“It's just coming in and out of the cold,” Amy said. “It's just not good for most of us.”

Like before, Tara stands close by. Even though altercations are common, the fight from earlier still has her rattled.

“Why can't people just get along?” she said. “That's the problem. They'd rather use violence as their only answer.”

A few things bring her comfort during the wait.

“Having faith that I will have housing soon, that's what drives me,” she said. “That's what keeps me going, just keeping the faith that I would finally have a roof over our heads, and not just for me, but for everybody who's being compliant and trying to do what they need to do to get housing.

Her friendship with Amy helps too.

“We’re each other’s support system,” Tara said. “Without a good support system, where would you be?”

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Unhoused guests’ bags sit labeled on shelves behind the shelter’s intake table on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Operations Manager Jacqie Melloway said Room at the Inn opens its doors at 6:30 p.m., at which time guests may enter to check in for the night. “We'll take all of your bags from you. We put your name on it, put it on the shelf behind us. And the shelves are somewhat alphabetical order, but we put last names on there,” Melloway said. “You have to empty your pockets out. We will take any contraband from you: knives, lighters. And then if you have a coat on, with it being winter, you have to take your coat off so we can pat it down, just because a lot of folks have holes in their pockets and things fall through into the lining of their coat.”

Finally, a half-hour passes. By 6:30, the inside has been checked, and people line up, single file, to properly check in to Room at the Inn.

People who were here last night are guaranteed a cot. They check in their belongings, their cigarettes, and get patted down by staff before being let in. Newcomers hang back. They wait, hoping that there’s an available cot. As they idle in the narrow hallway, a staff member reads them the shelter’s rules. They sign a behavior contract and head inside.

The collapsable walls have come down and the cots are in full view. Some have personal touches – but it’s mostly the bare essentials. Many people lie down -- sleeping, reading or staring off into space. Others grab a snack prepared by staff and volunteers.

The young couple from earlier, Vincent and Alexis, are playing a card game at the dinner tables. But then, something weird happens.

A man walks away from the game table and retreats to his corner bed. It's not entirely clear what was said, but Alexis and Vincent heard an inappropriate comment made toward Alexis. She’s upset, and Vincent is steaming, raring to fight.

Bailey Stover/Bailey Stover Brian, center front, a 42-year-old unhoused man from Carlton, Mo., rests on his cot on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Brian said he came to Columbia specifically for the shelter. “I’m a good person. I don’t commit crimes,” Brian said. “It’s hard to survive, hard to get by. … I’d like to have a place of my own to call my home like everybody does.”

Suddenly, a homeless man resting in a cot nearby gets up with the help of his cane. His name is Greg and his foot is injured. Nonetheless, he rushes over to the couple, then to the man who upset them.

“It was a misunderstanding, because a young lady who looks at me like a father – and I look at her like a daughter – something was said and it upset her, but what was said and what was received was not the same thing,” he said.

He plays mediator between the two parties, easing the tension and calming everyone down.

He says it’s important to step in and look out for each other, especially to hold each other back from doing something they’ll regret.

“I try to find out what's going on and then try to resolve the issue, so that nobody gets kicked out of here because it's wintertime,” he said. “I've got second-degree frostbite. I don't want to see these kids out here like that.”

“This may not be the best place in the world, but it's better than being out in the cold, freezing to death,” he added.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Marcus, left, and his girlfriend, Hayley, center, talk with Gregory, right, on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Gregory, who planned to move to Texas in January 2025, said he has found Columbia to be "a cold place where it's every man for themselves." Gregory said he wants to one day live in a place where neighbors look out for and care about one another. "That's the type of community I want to be in, and I found that right here within this community, within the homeless community here," Gregory said. "We're like a family, if you will. Somebody from the outside come in and start messing with us, we're gonna band together and say, 'Hey, stop.' Or we're gonna make it stop. But, at the same time, we'll fight amongst ourselves."

SMOKE BREAK

People are getting antsy as 8:00 p.m. nears. There’s no smoking allowed inside, and no freedom to step outside alone. Thankfully, a booming voice announces that it’s finally time for a smoke break.

Just a few hours earlier, being forced outside was something to fear. But the nightly smoke break is a peaceful 15-minute reprieve that many look forward to – it helps keep the edge off.

A homeless man named Morris has been here for two months, and said he couldn't be more grateful for the shelter. But as he holds a cigarette between his wrinkled thumb and forefinger, he says some days are better than others.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Vincent doodles on his girlfriend Alexis’ hand on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Both Vincent and Alexis are 19 years old, making them two of the shelter’s youngest guests. “Some people think that I look like I'm 12 or I'm 15, and they'll just prey on me for that. And it makes me super uncomfortable. So, it's really hard,” Alexis said. “And also going to sleep at night is also really stressful. Like, I'll go to sleep, and then I'll wake up for an hour, and then I'll go back to sleep. I usually get four hours of sleep at night because you … cannot be vulnerable here. It's very hard. It takes a really hard toll on your mental health.”

“I use drugs and alcohol when people hurt me,” he said. “It became habit, and that's the only thing that we have to do while being in the streets, is self-medicate ourselves.”

Nine months leading up to A Night at the Inn, KBIA made multiple trips to the shelter to get to know the homeless community and shelter staff.

On previous visits, many of those conversations were with people who were sober and proud of it. But on December 19, some of those same people were not cogent enough for an interview. For their friends and the staff, it was sad to see.

OVERNIGHT

As smoke break ends, cigarettes are extinguished and everyone heads back inside. People shake off the cold, and it’s obvious the mood has shifted – people have now settled in for the night and are sitting talking in smaller, quieter and closer-knit groups – little families.

“We don't have much,” 22-year-old Bella said. “So, being there for each other, like physically with what we need, is a real struggle for us, but emotionally and supportively as much as we can, like we are all out here. We all have all made mistakes. We all have done effed up things.”

She’s been homeless for a while, and said she didn’t struggle with drug use until she became homeless, as it became a way to handle the challenges of living on the streets.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover A 70-year-old woman who goes by “Tweety Bird” eats her dinner from Loaves and Fishes on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. A rotation of local churches sends volunteers to help make and serve food. For many homeless and food-insecure people, Loaves and Fishes is their only reliable source for a nightly warm dinner.

She said her “street uncles,” older men who make sure she’s safe and no one is bothering her – help keep her safe.

Bella added that she’s grateful for Room at the Inn, but shelter here doesn’t come without its limitations. The schedule is very regimented and the fear of doing something wrong and getting suspended hangs over everyone’s heads.

But the rule she dislikes most is not the gendered sleeping quarters or the limited smoke breaks. Instead it’s the 10:00 p.m. quiet time.

“A lot of people have friends that don't get off work until 10:00 in the evening. Want to FaceTime? You can't FaceTime after 10:00 p.m. because people are sleeping.”

As 10:00 p.m. approaches, Bella and her “street family” make the most of their time. They make their last calls, finish their games and charge their phones, if they have one.

Women and men at Room at the Inn sleep on separate sides of a wall, no matter their relationship or marital status. Of the 95 cots in the shelter, the majority are for men.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Reighna, 45, left, helps Lee, 46, shave his head over a trash can on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “We all try to help out each other,” said Lee, who has been going to Room at the Inn for about five months. “I've always lived with friends and family. And, after a little bit, especially when it's not your house, things get tense. And when you have 75-plus people living under one roof, things can get twisted, and there can be arguments. All I can say is, it gets real rough.”

Once the lights go out, it’s time for bed. Most folks pull out their chairs and head toward their cots, but a few remain laughing and chattering until shelter operations manager Jacqie Melloway scolds them.

“No talking after 10 o’clock,” Melloway said “You can sit, you can’t talk. No conversations after 10 p.m. Lights out means no talking… It’s always been that way, y’all. You’ve been here long enough.”

People immediately stop talking because they know the consequences of breaking the rules – being suspended means having to spend the nights at the mercy of the elements.

And while this seems harsh, Melloway said rules and routine are essential to maximize rest and safety for the community as a whole.

By 10:34 p.m., folks have settled down and the room is filled with the intermingled sounds of large box fans and snores. Melloway walks through the door after picking up a shelter regular from work.

Some people who sleep at Room at the Inn do work, but just can’t achieve the stability needed to move into a place of their own. Many work jobs with late hours, but they can still come sleep at the shelter once their shift ends – as long as they provide staff with their schedule.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Marcus, 24, back, laughs while hugging his girlfriend, 30-year-old Hayley, on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. The couple had known each other for about two weeks, and Marcus said he appreciated Hayley didn’t immediately hit on him when they met.

She’s also returned with a van full of clean laundry that she and evening supervisor Don Wisnasky quickly unload in the evening cold. They take turns holding the door and lugging in massive blue bags of clean bedding, while the other two supervisors keep watch at the front desk.

All of the laundry has been cleaned at one of the area hospitals, and Melloway said this is one of their biggest expenses at the shelter.

“They have four bins that we put our bags in and we have to label our bags,” Melloway said. “Drop them in the bins, and then there should always be clean laundry there ready to pick up.”

She and Wisnasky unload towels and pillows and sheets and simple, cotton blankets that are just easier – and cheaper – to clean. They also make dozens of “bed packs,” which include essential bedding materials.

These packs are given to people when they are staying for the first time or every couple of days, as regulars are expected to keep their areas clean.

Bailey Stover/Bailey Stover Operations Manager Jacqie Melloway adjusts blankets on unhoused guests’ cots before they enter the shelter on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “We have a lot of guests that are very appreciative. And I've also heard that this — they will tell me that this is not a jail. And that's correct; it's not a jail. But that's the big one that I keep hearing over and over, just because they don't like a certain rule that we have,” Melloway said. “But we're not making them stay. We don't lock the doors. We don't keep them in. But, more often than not, I hear people saying how appreciative that they are. And most of the guests that stay here know that I'm big on communication. If they call in and tell me, ‘Hey, I'm running late,’ I will more than likely be lenient on them. As long as they talk to me and be honest and communicate things with me, then that goes a long way.”

While the task is monotonous and takes the better part of an hour, Wisnasky said he loves his job and is grateful he gets paid for doing something he’s passionate about – because of his own past.

“I was a homeless addict, so I've been where a lot of them have been, you know,” Wisnasky said. “This is where I know God's got me.”

Wisnasky was homeless in Kansas City for several years and said he used alcohol and drugs to cope. This is a common tale at the shelter. Nearly all of the staff at Room at the Inn have a history of substance use disorder or homelessness – or both.

“We connect on more of a, say, spiritual level, I guess, than just someone who hasn't been there, done that,” Evening Supervisor Christian Petree said

Petree said he's been homeless on and off during his life but he has just hit three years of sobriety. He sits at the front desk while the laundry is put away and fields requests from guests: more toilet paper, Tylenol, an extra blanket and even adult diapers.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Reighna, 45, cuddles on her cot with her doll on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Reighna said she recently had a miscarriage, and the doll, which was a gift from a friend, helps her sleep at night with fewer bad dreams. “We aren't who people think we are. We are just like them. We were just unhoused, and we're lost, and we need help, not put down, not tore down,” Reighna said. “I don't think people realize how close they are to being us.”

“For our population - and I'm going to lump myself up with them - we don't take care of ourselves very well, Petree said. “We don't really know how to and it's something that's been hard for us to learn. We don't know if that's because we think less of ourselves. We think we don't deserve a life… And society kind of backed me up on that.”

By 1:00 a.m., it’s eerily quiet and the loudest sound is the water tank kicking on in the kitchen and the only activity is people shuffling, half asleep, to the bathroom and then stumbling back to collapse on their cots.

Geri Sullivan has just arrived for her shift, which goes from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. She puts her creamer in the kitchen fridge and then runs through the notes from earlier in the evening.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Guests sleep on cots in the men’s section of the shelter on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. When people arrive at Room at the Inn for the first time, they must sign a contract agreeing to the shelter’s rules before they receive a cot for the night. “We're a low-barrier shelter, so we don't require sobriety. If people come in with drugs or alcohol, we'll store them for them and give them back to them in the morning, as long as they don't sneak them into the shelter,” Executive Director John Trapp said. “People can come in intoxicated. We judge them by their behavior, not the substances that they've consumed.”

“[I’m] checking on the guest log seeing if there was any incidents today,” Sullivan said. “Anybody suspended? Anybody leave early? Just getting updated. So, I start my shift, and these guys can get out of here.”

She and the three evening supervisors sit around for 10-15 minutes and talk about the night before the evening crew packs up to go home. Then the second half of the overnight crew walks in – Jerry Listener, who goes by Ninja.

He and Geri are best friends and have been for years. They used to work together at a gas station and became known as the “G and J show.” They said they never expected to work together at Room at the Inn, but are glad it’s happened.

While the guests are asleep by this time in the night, Sullivan and Listener still have lots to do. They check in one of about a half dozen people coming in from work, they make sure the water jug is filled for those who might need a drink of water and they answer questions and get things for any of the patrons who come up to the front desk.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Victoria, a 30-year-old Columbia native who has struggled with mental illness and addiction, sits outside with her belongings deciding whether or not to enter Room at the Inn on Dec. 19, 2024, at the Ashley Street Center in Columbia. She said being 30 is strange because her partner passed away at 29 years old, so she is now older than he was. Victoria said she is not a social person, so she prefers to be in a tent in the woods alone. “I don’t like guns, and I love nature,” Victoria said.

Then, at around 2:45 a.m., Sullivan takes a call. Boone Hospital is sending over a taxi with a patient who’s been discharged. He doesn’t have any place to go and the hospital doesn’t have any other place to send him.

According to Listener, the night before, there were “five or six of them in the middle of the night – two at two, one at three, two at four.”

And while tonight’s a slow night – only one person dropped off at the shelter by local first responders – checking in the new arrival who’s quite disoriented still takes time. It takes 10-15 minutes to make sure he understands the rules - as best he can - signs an agreement, and has everything he needs before they settle him onto a cot.

Once the check-in is completed, Listener walks to the kitchen to make sure there’s still plenty of coffee. The warm beverage helps as he does a sweep of the building perimeter and picks up any litter as the clock ticks past 3:00 a.m.

“It's one of the most rewarding things I've ever done, and I'd recommend it to anyone,” Listener said, “it takes a special kind of person to sit there in the dark and watch what's going on in here and stick around as long as I have.”

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Guests share cigarettes during their evening smoke break on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Executive Director John Trapp said Room at the Inn is a non-smoking facility that offers “two smoke breaks where everybody can go outside and have a cigarette if they need to.” People check-in their cigarettes when they enter the facility, and staff members hand them back before the evening and morning breaks.

He and Sullivan agree the work is hard because they’re often engaging with people at their worst.

Listener has been doing this for a couple years now, but before that he was unhoused himself and a regular resident of the shelter.

He said he’s learned to let the jabs from guests and frustration roll off his shoulders, but that’s taken therapy and more thought about his own mental health.

But Sullivan is newer to the role. She just started in October.

“I am struggling myself, honestly, and I hope nobody gets upset with me for being honest, but so I am struggling right now,” Sullivan said. “As far as my bosses and my coworkers, I do have support…I have definitely been doubting myself the last week or two, just because people are just so angry and it seems like I am the target.”

She said she’s been talking regularly with operations supervisor Jacqie Melloway, who keeps reminding her that she’s doing a good job.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Gregory smokes a cigarette during the evening smoke break on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. "Don't judge a book by its cover. Just because somebody's living here at the [Room at the Inn] or the Salvation Army or even on the streets does not mean — or because they look a certain way — does not mean that that's why they're there. I mean, you don't know their story," Gregory said. "There's an old song that says, 'Walk a hillbilly mile in my shoes.' And I believe that until you walk in somebody else's shoes, or until you get to know them, you shouldn't judge them."

But retaining qualified staff is a real concern for Room at the Inn. Staff are passionate, but small in number. There are fewer volunteers than when Room at the Inn was a seasonal shelter moving from church to church.

And now that operations are every day, it’s much harder to hold trainings or give staff a break – unless they want to leave vulnerable people out on the street, in the cold.

“So, I just hope that I can give them as much love as I have, and if nothing else, just give them a glimmer of hope,” Sullivan said.

MORNING

At around 4:30 in the morning two staff members arrive in the large, commercial-grade kitchen in the back ready to prepare breakfast as the residents sleep.

The mood is sleepy and quiet - the hum of a kitchen fan fills the room as Gayle Rich and Kathleen Sweeney settle into work. Coffee is the first order of business, then bags of off-brand cereals are piled onto a cart and taken to a table to be portioned into bowls. Rich said it’s the same menu as always.

“Cocoa Pebbles. We always make sure we have that…. the like fruity pebbles goes. And we have something that's like Captain Crunch Berry, and Those we go through a lot of.. we have shredded wheat that maybe only a couple people go through.So we only put a couple bowls of that out. And then the oatmeal. We have brown sugar, which is popular, apples and cinnamon and cinnamon and spice,” Rich said.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Don Wisnasky, who works 35 hours each week as a supervisor at the shelter, carries two blue IKEA bags of clean laundry inside on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “Even if I was working another job, I'd be here volunteering because this is where I know God's got me, and I enjoy my job,” Wisnasky said. “What motivates me in this job is not only I'm getting paid for it, but I still feel like I'm giving back to the other people who are experiencing homelessness, and I experienced this for three years. When I was homeless, I didn't go to no shelter. I was a hardcore addict, meth addict, and I preferred to stay on the street. And so knowing where a lot of these guys been, my story might be worse than theirs. But if there's any way I could give back — besides with the job — if I can make their day when they come through the line, ask them how their day is, whatnot. You know, just put a smile on their face. And then that means I helped to show a little bit of hope here.”

As Rich turns the counter into a cereal assembly line, she reminisces on her journey that brought her to her job in the kitchen. Born in Illinois, Rich raised children in Wisconsin and eventually came to Missouri, where she started coming to Room at the Inn.

“I was homeless for a long time due to domestic violence, and this place has been great for me, and the people here,” Rich said.

Rich is a graduate of Room at the Inn’s transition program, which helps homeless people get back on their feet and into stable housing through progressively responsible chores.

“And kitchen was one of my chores,” Rich said. “And they came to me and offered me a job if I got out - and I was able to get out.”

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Clean blankets sit on a storage room shelf on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Operations Manager Jacqie Melloway said cotton blankets are easier and cheaper to clean than quilts and heavier bedding.

Now, she has a place of her own and a stable job in the kitchen with Sweeney. Sweeney is from Eureka, Missouri and now stays in a sober living house and works in the kitchen every morning.

“I wanted a new start. I wanted to get away from everybody that I knew. And I moved here May 7, and I was in rehab first, and I've been seven months clean ever since,” Sweeney said.

Rich and Sweeney chat idly as they load cereal bowls onto the kitchen cart and make sure everything is ready for breakfast service. Once breakfast is prepped, before the lights switch on, the staff gathers around a prep bench to catch up over styrofoam cups of the morning’s first brew. It’s been a rare night of relative silence in the shelter.

“From someone who was a resident, that's unusual,” Rich said.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Operations Manager Jacqie Melloway prepares to make a bedroll with clean laundry on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Melloway said each guest’s bedroll consists of a pillowcase containing a sheet and a blanket. “I know that I have a home to go to at night. Obviously, this place is not going to burn up if I say, ‘I can't do this anymore.’ But it also makes me feel like I have a purpose, if that makes sense. And I didn't, I didn't have that before, from a job,” Melloway said. “It makes me feel good, even after you'll have a guest cuss at you, and five minutes later, you know they'll apologize. Or you'll have a guest tell you how great you are, ask you how my kids are doing. They don't have to do that, and they do."

Usually, Rich says nights can be somewhat restless. People who have taken drugs before coming to the shelter for the night begin withdrawing in the middle of the night - that can mean loud wails of pain and anguish that are tough to sleep through, or medical emergencies that mean all the lights get turned on for first aid.

Some residents have night terrors or make a lot of sound while sleeping, which can be disruptive and make people angry - causing even more disruptive fights. Sometimes, Rich says people just make a ruckus for no reason.

But at Room at the Inn, bad behavior can get you suspended from the shelter. And in the winter months, when demand is higher and beds are few and far between, suspensions last longer - staff member Geri Sullivan said this means bad behavior comes with higher stakes. She suspects this is the reason for tonight’s calm atmosphere.

“It's cold outside, and they know that at this point. If you get suspended, you're suspended for a while. So because of that, some that maybe aren't aren't such happy campers. Maybe they're thinking about it being cold and then possibly being suspended for months,” Sullivan said.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Staff member Don Wisnasky prepares a bed for a guest arriving at the shelter from Boone Hospital after midnight on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “What society thinks about the homeless — a lot of society — is that they'll never be a part of society, that they're nobody; they're invisible to them. I've had a lot of rude encounters myself whenever I was homeless. But they straight out don't look at them as people,” Wisnasky said. “If people would come in here in the shelter, even if they didn't want to volunteer to help us, that's fine, because we got it. But if they would sit and talk to the people, get to know them instead of being all skittish about them like they got [something] contagious. If they just come and sit and have conversations with them, they'd find out they're no different than them, but they have problems, and they need help.”

At 6 a.m., the lights come on, and the coffee comes out. The first signs of life appear in the sleeping area. Soon after, breakfast is in full swing. Rich and Sweeney remember what the regulars like, often making playful jokes as residents make their way through the breakfast line.

JoAnn, a metastatic breast cancer survivor who is experiencing homelessness with her husband, has a favorite breakfast at the shelter she gets every morning.

“I like the shredded wheat, a little bit of sugar, and I already have my tea already. Now I’m going to go get some coffee,” Williams said.

Some are quicker than others to wake up. When Bella appears for her breakfast, she’s groggy - but after a bowl of cereal, she quickly perks up.

“I had a dream about cats last night,” Bella said.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Sam, front, asks staff member Geri Sullivan, back, to retrieve his bags on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Although Sullivan found other bags, she was unable to locate Sam’s, which he said contained foodstuffs he had picked up from the food bank earlier in the week. Sam had planned to donate a portion of the food to the shelter and keep the remainder for himself.

As she talks about her dream, she scratches at red bumps that spot her arms - she thinks they’re bed bug bites, but she’s not sure. Sam, a middle-aged man with salt and pepper stubble who Bella calls her “street uncle”, has woken up too. He usually wears a wry smile - but not this morning.

“I woke up in a bad mood,” Sam said.

His phone is broken, and he’s come to the realization that there’s no fixing it - he’ll have to get a new one. Sam has been homeless for several years traveling around the country, so he knows how this goes. But this morning, it hurts more. For the past few weeks, he’s been trying to reconnect with his estranged wife who currently lives in Memphis.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Staff members Cathleen Sweeney, left, and Gayle Rich, right, prepare breakfast for the shelter’s guests on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Rich used to rely on the shelter but has now worked at Room at the Inn for two months. “I never thought in a million years this would be my dream job,” Rich said. “I feel like in some ways I’m giving back.”

At the front of the shelter, checkout has begun. In the morning, things move quickly - everyone is out the door by 8 a.m.

A few days earlier, Sam went to the food bank to get a few things, and asked to store them in the kitchen at the shelter. Residents are allowed to keep food stored there for short periods of time. Sam had plans to donate part of it to the shelter, and keep the rest for himself. He goes to the kitchen to look for his bags - Rich comes in to join the search.

Sam: “It's a white bag in there”

Rich: “All I'm seeing is one with oranges and with other names.”

Sam: “Where the f– is my s— man?”

There’s nowhere else to look - Sam’s food is gone. Rich is somber - she says she hates when things like this happen.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Bella, 22, front, and Amy, 57, back, wake up and get ready for the day on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Bella, who has been homeless for more than four and a half years, said she first learned of Room at the Inn from a friend a few weeks after she got to Columbia. “They think that all of us are bad and that all of us are out here on the streets due to drug addiction, and I'm not out here on the streets because I was a drug addict,” Bella said. “I actually didn't become a drug addict until I was here on the streets, and it was mostly because people from the outside looking in weren't willing to help me because I was on the streets.”

Sam leaves the kitchen, and Rich takes a moment to chat about her new prized possession - a pair of genuine Ugg boots she found at a local thrift store.

“I'm a Thrifter and a clearance person. I love thrift stores and garage sales - Hold on, what the hell was that?” Rich said.

A granola bar has come flying through the door of the kitchen and lands on the floor.

“No, no that ain’t gonna happen,” Rich said.

After, she turns the corner to see a fuming Sam - who says he hit it off the table in frustration.

“No, you threw it in the kitchen. It's right there. This is not knocked off the table,” Rich said.

It’s here supervisor Geri Sullivan steps in.

Sullivan: “What's the problem?”

Rich: “He's throwing stuff. He threw stuff into the kitchen. He's throwing stuff everywhere.”

Sullivan: “Okay, come on. Let's go, bro.”

Sam follows Sullivan up to the tables at the front of the room - it’s behind these tables where the hundreds of bags people brought with them are stored overnight.

Sullivan: “You do understand, though, when you get here, it's not us that are here, right?”

Sam: “Yeah, I know.”

Sullivan: “You understand that when we come in at one o'clock, we don't know what they did, so it's really not it's really not us.”

Sam: “I understand that. And I apologize.”

Sam starts to seem a little panicked. He’s still frustrated, but now – he’s worried.

Sam: Now, I gotta leave now?

Sullivan: “I'm not suspending you. It'd be up to her and Jerry. Like, just be more kind, be nicer. I understand you can do what you want to do. Well, not really, but yeah, you can apologize, you know…”

Sam walks back toward the breakfast line and he mumbles an apology to Rich.

Rich: “That’s okay, i’m not yelling at you, I’m just letting you know”

Sam: “Alright, thank you”

He takes his cereal, says thank you, and moves on his way. Gayle is surprised.

“That was unusual. People don’t usually apologize,” Rich said.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover A Bible, Sunday School books and medications sit on 46-year-old Keith’s cot on Dec. 19, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Executive Director John Trapp said Room at the Inn currently has 95 cots, and guests who spent the previous night at the shelter are guaranteed their same cot the next day.

Sam’s bags that went missing included a favorite cereal. This morning, he’s had to settle for the shredded wheat - which has been languishing in milk. Now his cereal is soggy, but the mood is lighter. Sam laughs with friends as he finishes his breakfast.

Around 7 a.m., most everyone is fully awake. Reighna, a trafficking survivor who has become fast friends with Sam, is still reeling from the night before. After only two weeks of knowing each other, Sam has asked her to stand up in his vow renewal as his “best woman”. She’s got weathered skin and bright eyes that well with tears when she talks about it.

“I mean, what an honor. What an honor,” Reighna said.

Relationships and friendships form quickly in this community - people say they need to stick together to survive. And that means they get close - fast.

Bella sits at a table listening to music as she prepares for her day at Turning Point. She’s feeling anxious this morning - a few weeks ago, she said a man at Room at the Inn was harassing her. Room at the Inn staff confirmed he’s no longer allowed on property at the shelter or at Turning Point, but that didn’t necessarily stop things.

“He pulled up in the Turning Point parking lot a couple days ago, and one of the guys had to beat him to get him out of the parking lot to leave me alone,” Bella said.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover JoAnn, a 60-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor, smokes a cigarette while swaying to music as she waits for the shuttle to take them to Turning Point on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. JoAnn, who had been staying at the shelter for about two months, said she feels like less of a woman after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Bella says it’s just a part of life on the streets as a woman - the only way to stay safe, she says, is to surround herself with trustworthy men who can protect her.

She says finding out who the “good ones” are isn’t an easy task - but she found her street family. And without them, she says she doesn’t know where she’d be.

“He's not coming back to harm me no more,” Bella said.

It’s almost time for the shelter to close - and everyone knows it’s only a matter of time before they’re back out in the cold. Some drag their feet, others seem more accepting - it’s part of the routine.

Leo Mitchell, an older man with a thick southern drawl, eats his breakfast quickly, then spends a few minutes nursing his coffee and preparing for the day. It’s a day like any other - he’ll walk 30 minutes down the street to his job at a car detailing shop. Leo is one of the many residents at Room at the Inn who are employed full-time - but still experience homelessness.

“The income is low. It just makes it hard, but you can't give up,” Leo said. “It's real out there in the streets - been out here five years. Just keep doing that little job. Yeah, give me something to do 8 to 10 hours a day.”

Leo said he hasn’t gone to Turning Point since the summer - he has showers and everything he needs at work. But for the vast majority of residents at the shelter, Turning Point is the next destination. It’s finally time to close up shop for the day. Some get right up to head outside - others clearly don’t want to leave.

Most folks catch the bus to Turning Point while a few others bike off into another day.

Bailey Stover / Bailey Stover Marjorie, 56, second from left, Reighna, 45, center, and Joshua, 36, right, wait outside in the near-freezing weather to board the shuttle on Dec. 20, 2024, at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Joshua said staying at Room at the Inn sometimes reminds him of being incarcerated and can trigger his post-traumatic stress disorder. After falling through a floor in April 2024, Joshua said he is “going through pain 24/7” and is “stuck in the bum cycle.” He said people “write you off like that’s where you’re gonna be stuck” even though homelessness can be temporary.

Inside, Sullivan finishes checking out the last guest or two. But as 8:05 a.m. rolls around –

“You better get your butt out of here or I’m going to suspend you,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan jokes, but this scene is common when the shelter closes - Room at the Inn is a safe place, one where food is always guaranteed and where fights are broken up before they can escalate into danger. Out on the streets, it’s every person for themselves - there’s always someone who doesn’t want to leave.

Rich and Sweeney get busy cleaning the kitchen while Sullivan heads to the bathroom with rubber gloves and a bucket full of cleaning supplies and the other Jerry heads into the sleeping area with a massive janitor’s cart.

Everything has to be cleaned, sanitized and reset before staff gets to head home. And after a very early morning, they’re all ready for some rest.

It takes about an hour - everyone in a good mood, with loud music playing. But finally it’s time to close up shop on another night at Room at the Inn. Jerry Listener brings up the rear - he strolls down the darkened hallway toward the front door carrying his ever-present coffee and an acoustic guitar.

While he locks the doors, everyone else stands around – bracing themselves against the early morning cold and grabbing a quick cigarette before their rides pick them up.

“Columbia public is mean to unhoused people, and I don't know, it's sad to me, because if you can take time to go set a fire, do something to help them. You could take time to go get a high powered rifle, pellet gun and pellets, and ride around and ping them… It's intentional,” Sullivan said.

Despite their frustrations, they’re still hopeful - looking forward to the eventual opening of the Opportunity Campus in town, which will be able to shelter more folks and provide more resources all in a single place.

“Hopefully we, as a community, Columbia, can and hopefully will do better,” Sullivan said.