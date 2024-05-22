Discover Nature: Pond Management

This week on Discover Nature, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to free pond management workshops around central Missouri this spring. These workshops will instruct participants on how to build ponds, how to stock their pond, and how to manage the area for fish and aquatic plants. Available workshops are as follows:

March 19 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library.

March 21 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center.

March 26 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office.

March 28 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Cooper County Public Health Center.

These workshops are designed for adults, but children are welcome. Registration is required for each event, and can be done at mdc.mo.gov/events.

