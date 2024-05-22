Discover Nature: Spring Turkey Managed Hunts

This week on Discover Nature, Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2024 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 6 and 7 with the regular spring season running April 15 through May 5.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2024 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March. A regulation change for the spring season includes an extension of spring shooting hours for private land only from a half-hour before sunrise to sunset. Shooting hours on public land will remain a half-hour before sunrise to 1 p.m.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC's website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.