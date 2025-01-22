© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Online Hunting Education Event

KBIA
Published January 22, 2025 at 2:38 PM CST

This week on Discover Nature, join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) education staff at an online event focused on where to go hunting. This event is open to all ages and will be held on Jan. 30 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Participants of this event will learn how to find places to hunt, opportunities for hunting, and more. Register for this virtual event at mdc.mo.gov. The link to join the event will be sent the morning of Jan. 30. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.
Tags
Arts and Culture Discover NatureEnvironment
Related Content