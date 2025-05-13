Discover Nature: 2025 Spring Turkey Harvest Data

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows turkey hunters checked 46,562 birds during Missouri’s 2025 regular spring turkey season, April 21 through May 11. The top harvest counties for the regular season were Franklin with 956 birds harvested, Callaway with 873, and Texas with 860.

Young turkey hunters also harvested a near-record 4,449 turkeys over the spring youth weekend, April 12 and 13, bringing the overall 2025 spring turkey harvest to 51,011.

“Great production in 2023 resulted in a large population of adult gobblers this year,” said MDC Wild Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley. “This led to an 8% increase in the overall harvest compared to last year -- and the largest harvest in Missouri since 2006. Continuing to prioritize turkey nesting and brooding habitat is the best way to ensure good hatches in the future, and ongoing success in the field.”

Last year, young turkey hunters harvested 3,739 turkeys over the spring youth season and hunters harvested 43,380 during the regular spring season for a 2024 spring season total harvest of 47,119. Get more information on this year’s spring turkey harvest numbers by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

See more information on turkey harvest numbers for past seasons online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-reports/turkey-harvest-summaries.

For more information about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

For more information on how to improve nesting and brooding habitat on private property, visit mdc.mo.gov/MOTurkeys.

