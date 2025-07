Discover Nature: MDC Fall Hunting Regulations Booklet Now Available

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missouri deer, turkey, waterfowl, and dove hunters that new booklets for upcoming hunting seasons are now available. Hunters and others can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the MDC 2025 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and the MDC Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2025-2026.

MDC’s 2025 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease (CWD) updates, and more. The booklet is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.

MDC’s Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2025-2026 has detailed information on waterfowl hunting along with hunting doves and other migratory game birds such as rail, snipe, and woodcock. It also has information on needed permits and duck-stamp requirements, hunting seasons and limits, hunting areas, regulations, and more. The digest is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state or online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.