Discover Nature: Hunter Education Certification

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in Central Missouri this September. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting several events throughout the month.



Sept. 6 in Slater from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. This skills session will be held in the Volkfest Building at 620 N. Leroy. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vh.

Sept. 12 in Moberly from 6 to10 p.m.. This skills session will be held in the Randolph County Extension Office located at 509 W. Reed Street. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4v8.

Sept. 25 in Jefferson City from 5 to 9 p.m.. This skills session will be held at Runge Conservation Nature Center at 330 Commerce Drive. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vB.

Sept. 25 in Columbia from 5:30-9:30 p.m.. This skills session will be held at the Boone County Nature School at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vV.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.