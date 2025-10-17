Discover Nature: Missouri Conservation Commission

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Conservation Commission and Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcome Edward C. Clausen of Centertown to the Missouri Conservation Commission following his recent appointment by Gov. Mike Kehoe and pending confirmation by the Missouri Senate.

Clausen is a partner at Newman, Comley and Ruth P.C., a law firm specializing in defending medical malpractice claims. He is an active member of several organizations, including the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys, and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He previously served on the board of directors for the Friends of the Eleven Point River. Clausen earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law.

He lives in Centertown with his wife, Debby, and their land adjoins the Roger V. and Viola Wachal Smith Conservation Area.

“I’m humbled and honored to be appointed as a Conservation Commissioner,” Clausen said. “Ours is the premier conservation department in the nation and I’m grateful to the people of Missouri for supporting such a bounty of nature-focused public land for everyone to enjoy.”

He added that the hunting, fishing, floating, hiking, wildlife-watching, and other outdoor opportunities in Missouri are amazing.

Clausen and his family also have a history of managing their land for wildlife. They recently cleared cedar trees that were invading several acres along the road and then planted wildflowers. He added that they’ve also done timber-stand improvements over the years and maintain trails on their property.

His ties to nature go back to his childhood and he has shared them with his kids.

“My dad informally showed me how to hunt when I was a kid, but some of the most valuable outdoor learning for me was through MDC’s Hunter Education program,” Clausen explained. “I took the class with my oldest son when he started to hunt decades ago, and it was incredibly helpful.”



Commissioner Clausen was appointed for a six-year term that will expire in 2031. He replaces outgoing commissioner Mark McHenry of Kansas City, whose term expired July 1. New commissioner Clausen joins Commissioners Margaret F. (Margy) Eckelkamp of Washington, Raymond T. (Ray) Wagner Jr. of Town and Country in St. Louis County, and Steven D. Harrison of Rolla.

The Missouri Conservation Commission consists of four members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Commissioners serve six-year terms with no salary or other compensation with not more than two allowed from the same political party. Their responsibilities include appointing the MDC director, serving as MDC policy makers, approving regulations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri, strategic planning, and budget development and major expenditure decisions. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/conservation-commission.