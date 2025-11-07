Discover Nature: MDC Mentored Hunt

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites beginner deer hunters to a mentored hunt at Charles Green Conservation Area in Boone County during the late antlerless portion firearms deer season, Dec. 6-7. This event is free and open to those 11 and older who have not previously harvested a deer.

The group will meet on the morning of Dec. 6 at a local shooting range to do some target practice. After the shooting range, participants should plan to deer hunt the remainder of the weekend or until a deer is harvested. Hunters will hunt while accompanied by an MDC-approved mentor.

Participants are encouraged to complete hunter education if not already certified before the hunt. Each hunter will need to purchase a deer hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g . MDC will provide all necessary tools for hunting, but participants should bring their own snacks and water and dress appropriately for the long weekend outdoors.

Space for this event is limited, and participants must apply to participate by Nov. 21 by contacting the instructor, Ethan Regan at Ethan.Regan@mdc.mo.gov or at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2866.

