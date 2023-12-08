“Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler and Eddie and Gerald Levert

Understanding grief, whether collective or individual, can easily become a lifelong pursuit. But somehow, songs about grief can capture and convey emotions that we otherwise might not know how to express.

“Wind Beneath My Wings,” originally written by Jeff Silbar and Larry Henley in 1982, began as a love song. When Bette Midler first sang the song for the movie "Beaches,” it became a vulnerable ode from Midler’s character to a friend who died in the film. The song took on even more new meaning when Eddie and Gerald Levert covered it in 1995. Their version, inspired by the gospel music often found in the Black church, became a touching tribute between father and son.

In this episode, Heather Gray joins host Stephanie Shonekan to discuss Black parenthood and the unspoken ways of saying, “I love you.” And, as always, they decide which version of the song reigns, and why.

“I still want my dad to be proud of me. I always feel like he sees everything that I do. And I still want him to be proud of me.” Heather Gray

This is a show about the music we love. But the conversations uncover intimate stories about our own personal connections with the songs. Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan reconnects us with great music and the diverse perspectives, histories, and identities of the artists and the fans who enjoy that music.

