“You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes and Phil Collins

When Tom Flynn hears “You Can’t Hurry Love,” it takes him back to the beginning of MTV, when Phil Collins released a music video that captured his rendition of the The Supremes hit song of 1966. While it marked the beginning of an exciting new era of music videos in the United States, for Tom, it was a crushing reminder of all that he was missing while living outside the country as a teenager.

In retrospect, he realizes there was much ahead in his life to look forward to. And when it comes to love, that hindsight view can be just as hopeful. On this episode of Cover Story, Stephanie and Tom discuss “You Can’t Hurry Love” and the timeless message of being patient for what life holds (even if that pill isn’t that easy to swallow as a teenager who’s eager for what they don’t yet have).

And, as always, the two decide which version of “You Can’t Hurry Love” reigns.

This is a show about the music we love. But the conversations uncover intimate stories about our own personal connections with the songs. Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan reconnects us with great music and the diverse perspectives, histories, and identities of the artists and the fans who enjoy that music.

