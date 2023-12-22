“Lately” by Stevie Wonder and Jodeci

It’s a feeling not many people want to relate to: the feeling of your love becoming unrequited. And yet, Stevie Wonder gave this feeling a gentle melody when he released “Lately” in 1980. It didn’t get very popular in the United States. And who would blame us for not reaching for a break-up song to set the mood?

But Jodeci performed its own version of the song in 1993 on MTV’s Unplugged, during the iconic era of ‘90s boy groups. This iteration of the one-sided relationship is anything but gentle. Of all the emotions to experience during a break-up, Jodeci explores those as deep as anger.

In this episode of Cover Story, Stephanie Shonekan and Kimberly Griffin discuss the different approaches to “Lately” and relive the glory days of ‘90s boy groups like Jodeci and Boyz II Men. And, as always, they decide which version of “Lately” reigns, and why.

“[The song 'Lately'] takes me back to a very specific time in my life that was full of joy and sadness and heartbreak and becoming, and it just puts me in a specific moment.” - Kimberly Griffin



This is a show about the music we love. But the conversations uncover intimate stories about our own personal connections with the songs. Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan reconnects us with great music and the diverse perspectives, histories, and identities of the artists and the fans who enjoy that music.

