Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

"Emotion" by The Bee Gees and Destiny's Child

By Katelynn McIlwain,
Janet SaidiRyan FamulinerAaron HayStephanie Shonekan
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST
Designed by Grace Noble

Stephanie Shonekan and her daughter, Ojurere, encountered the song “Emotion” by different artists, at different times. The Bee Gees originally wrote “Emotion” for Samantha Sang in 1977, but the group released its own version of the song in 1994, the version that Stephanie first remembers. Ojurere’s introduction to “Emotion” came from Destiny’s Child cover of it in 2001.

A photo of Ojurere Shonekan standing on a dock. People are paddling in boats behind her.
Ojurere Shonekan

Yet, the song’s journey from disco to R&B didn’t change its universal appeal; almost anyone can resonate with how it feels to let go of a meaningful relationship. When Destiny’s Child interpreted the song, they added an important layer to the conversation surrounding grief: what it can look like for Black women to take the space to be emotionally vulnerable.

In this episode, Stephanie and Ojurere go toe to toe to choose their winning version of the song. But they also reflect on the grief they’ve recently experienced together.

“So much of the stories of ‘Black women in love’ we see is heartbreak. A lot of the time, it's capitalizing on their pain. Maybe that's what sells, but I feel like the song definitely illustrates the things that happen for real, you know what I mean? It's honest.” -- Ojurere Shonekan

A headshot of Dean Stephanie Shonekan
Stephanie Shonekan

This is a show about the music we love. But the conversations uncover intimate stories about our own personal connections with the songs. Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan reconnects us with great music and the diverse perspectives, histories, and identities of the artists and the fans who enjoy that music.

Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan is produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, Nat Kuhn and Stephanie Shonekan. This season was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

This podcast is a collaboration between KBIA and Vox Magazine, with funding from the University of Maryland College of Arts and Humanities and the Missouri School of Journalism.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 1 was produced by Janet Saidi, Kristofor Husted, Fernando Narro, Rehman Tungekar, and Ryan Famuliner, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 1 was edited by Rehman Tungekar and Ryan Famuliner.

Katelynn McIlwain
Katelynn McIlwain, originally from Freeport, Illinois (go Pretzels!), is the managing editor for KBIA. She assists KBIA newsroom leaders in planning, supervising and producing news programming for radio broadcast, including daily news and in-depth reports, as well as public affairs programming.
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan served as the KBIA News Director from February 2011 to September 2023
Aaron Hay
Aaron worked as a full-time on-air host at KBIA from 2017 to 2022. He continues as the Managing Producer on High Turnout Wide Margins.
Stephanie Shonekan
