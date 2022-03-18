© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Piece of My Heart

Published March 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Janis Joplin’s Piece of My Heart remains one of the most iconic songs of the ‘60s. Released in 1968, it reached #12 on Billboard Hot 100, thanks in part to Joplin’s impassioned and unique vocal delivery. At the time, Billboard called it “dynamite”. It’s remembered as one of her most popular songs. And yet, it wasn’t hers at all.

Just a year earlier, Erma Franklin -- as in older sister to Aretha Franklin -- released her version. It didn’t do nearly as well, peaking at #62 on Billboard’s Pop Singles Chart.

So which one’s the better version?

Stephanie Shonekan
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and adjunct professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan Famuliner joined KBIA in February 2011. Ryan previously worked as a general assignment reporter and videographer at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind. and as a reporter and anchor at the Missourinet radio network in Jefferson City, MO. He’s reported nationally on NPR and WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Rehman Tungekar
Rehman Tungekar is a former producer for KBIA, who left at the beginning of 2014.
