This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Janis Joplin’s Piece of My Heart remains one of the most iconic songs of the ‘60s. Released in 1968, it reached #12 on Billboard Hot 100, thanks in part to Joplin’s impassioned and unique vocal delivery. At the time, Billboard called it “dynamite”. It’s remembered as one of her most popular songs. And yet, it wasn’t hers at all.

Just a year earlier, Erma Franklin -- as in older sister to Aretha Franklin -- released her version. It didn’t do nearly as well, peaking at #62 on Billboard’s Pop Singles Chart.

So which one’s the better version?