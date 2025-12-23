Animal bite reports, pet ownership rise in Boone County

Animal bite cases in Boone County have nearly doubled since 2021, a trend local officials say is tied to pandemic-era pet adoptions, increased time spent indoors and a lack of proper animal socialization.

While most animal bite incidents are reported during the summer months, officials say the risk also increases during colder seasons and holidays, when people spend more time inside with family, guests and pets.

Columbia–Boone County Animal Control Chief Kevin Meyers said the surge in cases began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people adopted pets for companionship without fully understanding the responsibilities of ownership.

“They really couldn’t socialize their dogs as well as they probably needed to,” Meyers said. “We’ve definitely seen a rise in aggression because they weren’t socialized with other dogs as pups or with people. That can lead to stranger danger and bite incidents when guests come into a home.”

County data show reported animal bite cases increased from 203 in 2021 to 405 in 2024. Meyers said the upward trend is expected to continue.

“The trend is pretty consistent with what we’re seeing across the United States,” he said. “It was a good thing that more pets were adopted, but more animals also means a higher likelihood of bite incidents.”

While cases occur throughout Boone County, most are reported within Columbia city limits. Under county and state guidelines, a bite is defined as any animal attack that breaks the skin.

Hospitals are required to report bite cases to health officials, and individuals may also self-report incidents with proper documentation. Meyers said stricter reporting requirements may partially explain the increase.

“In more rural areas, people may not seek medical care, so those bites can go unreported,” he said.

The county tracks bites from all animals, including dogs, cats, bats and ferrets. Dogs account for the majority of cases, with cats a distant second.

Animal Control Officer Summer Witts, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field, said Boone County has a higher volume of bite cases than other places where she has worked, including Georgia and Arizona.

“I’ve had a lot more bite cases here than in other agencies,” Witts said. “I can’t say exactly why, but there are definitely more here.”

Experts say the rise in bite cases reflects a broader misunderstanding of pet ownership and animal behavior.

“We’ve gotten further and further away from nature,” said Don Cherry, a doctoral student at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine who has operated a dog training business since 2016.

Cherry said many behavior problems stem from unmet physical and mental needs — a concept rooted in “biophilia,” the idea that animals have innate environmental and behavioral requirements that are often overlooked in domestic settings.

“People rely almost entirely on affection,” Cherry said. “But without exercise, mental stimulation, discipline and clear boundaries, that affection can actually be counterproductive.”

Cherry recommends what he calls a “20% balance” of exercise, mental stimulation, discipline, boundaries and affection to meet an animal’s needs.

“These animals once had jobs,” he said. “When they don’t have an outlet for that energy, they create their own roles out of boredom, and that’s where behavioral issues begin.”

Cherry advises prospective pet owners to research breeds, assess lifestyle compatibility and consider fostering before adopting. He also cautioned against viewing pets solely as sources of emotional support.

Animal control officials say pet-related conflicts are also contributing to overcrowded shelters. Boone County works with the Central Missouri Humane Society to quarantine animals involved in severe bite incidents or cases where rabies vaccination status is unknown.

Officials say without better education on responsible pet ownership, animal bite cases — and the strain on shelters — are likely to continue increasing.

“When people feel overwhelmed, they sometimes abandon their pets,” Meyers said. “That fills shelters quickly, and then we’re limited by cage space.”

