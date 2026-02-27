Missouri disability advocates rally against proposed cuts to services

Disability advocates from across Missouri crowded the Missouri State Capitol on Wednesday for the 25th annual Disability Rights Legislative Day, urging lawmakers to reject proposed budget cuts protestors say would reduce access to critical services for people with disabilities.

Advocates rallied against Gov. Mike Kehoe’s proposed budget, which would cut about $6.2 million from the Self-Directed Supports program and nearly $21.9 million from day habilitation programs. The Self-Directed Supports program helps people with disabilities hire caregivers and live independently at home, while day habilitation programs provide structured activities, job training and community engagement.

Inside the Capitol rotunda, advocates chanted and cheered as they met with lawmakers and shared personal stories about how the programs affect their daily lives. Many said the proposed cuts would force people into more restrictive care settings or onto waiting lists.

Linda Ehrenhardt of St. Louis said the day program she attends could be scaled back if the funding reductions move forward.

“I go to Metro Community Engagement for four years and I want to keep going to Metro CE as long as I can,” Ehrenhardt said. “That’s my day program.”

Advocates also raised concerns about broader tax proposals supported by the governor, including eliminating the state income tax and reducing property taxes. They said those measures could further strain state revenues and jeopardize funding for disability services.

Kathy Brown, a lobbyist for Easterseals Midwest, said the proposed reductions would have immediate consequences for families across the state.

“Budget cuts will have a real and immediate impact on people with disabilities and their families,” Brown said. “Services might look different, services might be reduced, and people might go onto waiting lists.”

Brown said even short delays in services can have lasting effects, particularly for people who rely on daily supports to work, socialize and live independently.

Disability Rights Legislative Day, held annually at the Missouri State Capitol, brings together people with disabilities, family members, service providers and advocates to meet directly with legislators. Organizers say this year’s event drew one of the largest turnouts in recent years, reflecting growing anxiety about the future of disability services.

Lawmakers have not yet finalized the state budget. The proposed cuts are expected to be debated in the coming weeks as legislators work toward a spending plan before the end of the session.