S2E1 - Crisis Management, Part 1: Bill Cowles and Megan Wolfe

In the first of a two-part exploration, hosts Brianna Lennon and Eric Fey take a look at crisis management in local elections. They speak with Bill Cowles from Orange County, Florida, who lived through the 2000 Florida election, and Megan Wolfe, the Wisconsin elections commission administrator, whose position was brought to center stage following the 2020 election.

Transcription of the episode is as follows:

Eric Fey: Hello, I'm Eric Fey, Director of Elections in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Brianna Lennon: I'm Brianna Lennon County Clerk for Boone County, Missouri.

Eric Fey: And you're listening to High Turnout Wide Margins, a podcast where we explore local election administration. Today we're going to take a look at crisis management and elections. We're going to start with one of the most memorable examples – Florida 2000. Then, after that we'll hear from Meagan Wolfe, who will share some more recent experiences from Wisconsin after the 2020 elections.

Brianna Lennon First, let's talk a little bit about crisis communications and crisis management, and elections. It's not a new thing. It's something that's happened over time. It also tends to inspire major election reforms. That's one of the things that we want to highlight in these conversations too. Florida's 2000 election led to major reforms with voting equipment, and with funding elections, and how election administration fundamentally happens at the local level.

Eric Fey: So, Bill, the reason we asked you to be on here today was with the current environment, with elections, everything that has been going on – the misinformation, the doubt, the threats, in some ways, that's not new to Florida election officials. It's wild for me to realize- I was talking to a group of high school students a few weeks ago, they weren't even alive for the election in 2000. So it might benefit the listenership just a little bit if you would give us a very brief recap of what happened in Florida in the year 2000. And kind of how you live through that.

Bill Cowles: I am a survivor of the 2000 presidential election. It was really interesting because we conducted the election. I know for a fact that here being in the eastern time zone, we had all of the ballots and all the stuff back into our building by 10:30/11:30 election night. I know I remember specifically that right after 11:30 I was driving home. All of us supervisors knew at that point, basically, that the election was over. The next thing I know, I'm home, unwinding, going to bed, and then suddenly at 4 AM in the morning I get a phone call.

The person says "Hi, this is the News Director at WFTV, Channel Nine, the ABC Affiliate. We want to patch you through to our anchors, and I want you to tell them what we're going to do about this recount. That Secretary of State Katherine Harris just called."

I said, "What are you talking about Florida's done?"

He goes, "Where have you been the last five hours?"

I said, "Trying to sleep."

So, I hung up and I said okay. I turned to my wife and said it's time for a shower, time to get to the office and start plotting out this recount. Then I came down here to the office to set up a plan on what we were going to do. Remember the thing about the recount obviously everybody knows about Palm Beach County punch cards. But Chad never came to Orange County. We never use punch cards here. We went from the old lever machines to the optical scan machines.

Brianna Lennon: You want to talk about butterfly ballots. I actually don't know how to explain butterfly ballots.

Eric Fey: Yeah, because we used them in St. Louis County.

Brianna Lennon: We did not.

Eric Fey: Alright, so a major issue with the 2000 presidential election in Florida was the confusing nature of the actual ballots that voters used. A number of Florida counties used punch card ballots, the way that voters would utilize a punch card ballot was by poking holes through a booklet type device to indicate their choices. So, if the listener can imagine like turning the pages of a book, and then seeing the choices on the left and right sides of the pages, and then poking in the middle, like in the spine of the book, what choices they want. What was confusing about the butterfly ballot is that there were choices for one office on the left and the right side. Especially in Palm Beach County, there was a lot of consternation and confusion over what voters' intent really was. That was a big impetus for some of the reforms in HAVA, the Help America Vote Act that outlawed the butterfly ballot and gave voters a second chance to understand what their choices were before casting their ballot.

Brianna Lennon: I think some of the other issues with ballots, not just butterfly ballots, but lots of folks might remember hanging chads, pregnant chads and things like that. They were all very mechanical ways for voters to be physically punching pieces of paper. Anytime you're doing that it's creating dust, it's creating little pieces of paper. It can jam the system. Coming out of the 2000 election, and with congressional and presidential focus on how elections were being run, people looked at those very mechanical ways of casting ballots and said, "Well, if we made them electronic, it will give us the ability to have voters be clear about what their intent is, it would help us count them better, and potentially would take away some of the problems that happened in 2000." That's part of the reason why the Help America Vote Act came about and also led to a funding mechanism that allowed counties to be able to upgrade their equipment and buy this electronic equipment. Much of which is still in use in some form or fashion today. That's why people see optical scan ballots or touchscreen ballots when they come to a polling place now instead of those manual ways of casting a ballot.

Eric Fey: Another seat change was the initiation of some voluntary federal standards for voting equipment and the establishment of the Election Assistance Commission. Now, since the implementation of HAVA, the Federal Election Assistance Commission establishes voluntary voting system guidelines that states can choose to abide by. Many states do. Prior to HAVA, there were not those federal standards for voting equipment that exists now.

Bill Cowles: So you know, at that point, Florida had different systems, a couple of counties were still on lever, you had those counties on punch, and then you had those transition to optical scan in its infancy. The recount procedures were totally different everywhere. The thing about it is the legal process moved forward. Then eventually, the United States Supreme Court got in it. Wrote back to the Florida Supreme Court, and they stopped the recount.

So, we never actually got through a full recount, because in the beginning, it was punch card counties had to do it because of Palm Beach County, the infamous butterfly ballot. All that said, what came from it was we now have uniformity in our procedures. We have a uniform recount. We have uniform voter intent rules, we have more streamlined timeframes. And then the next step out of it came the fact that Florida went from touchscreens then to an all paper based voting system. We were able to keep touchscreens for just a little longer for the disability side with the audio ballot.

But even now today, we're now to 100% paper ballots. I think the fact that Florida is paper all the time, and has been that way, as one of the things has kept us out of the spotlight going forward. Then also the uniformity of our procedures, so that it's the same whether it's a small jurisdiction or a very large county like Miami Dade. I guess the joke going forward is at the end of the 2022 election, and everybody was praising Florida. The joke was it only took us 20 years to get it right.

Brianna Lennon: I think a lot of the discussion about Florida and what we just talked about was how administration itself has changed. Lots of people talk about changing machines and the implementation of HAVA. How do you think it changed your relationship? Or how has it informed your relationship to educating the public about how elections work? Because I don't think a lot of people really understood why what happened happened. You obviously had to talk to a lot of national news very quickly. Was that something that you were prepared to do? And has that now become an ingrained part of your job?

Bill Cowles: Well, I think the 2000 presidential election changed completely how people see elections. Before 2000, it was – the polling places are open on election day, they count the ballots, here's the results. Nobody questioned. 2000 began to open that door for the academic world, and for the media, to start investigating further. And I think the other part is the changes in technology. We went from the very first optical scan to a newer optical scan and high speed counters for the vote by mail. But we've gone to electronic poll books. And again, you have to look at Florida, third largest state, high mobility within the state and to the state and out.

So, now you've got these groups like Defend Florida, and all who are out there knocking on doors, trying to validate our voter rolls, our records about who voted, and all that. This has brought a whole new layer of research. Our public records request has exploded because they're now demanding, and our voter roll is a public document that anybody can get. It's not restricted. So you have that. Our staff was just talking to me again this morning about how many more staff are we going to add on to do these things?

Those are things that are – I see have changed the environment that are hitting the misinformation, the disinformation, the fact checking. That's the thing that we are spending more time doing, whether it be in a public records request, or checking their stuff, or just checking the stuff that we're getting elsewhere. And as we all know, our goal is to have the best possible, clean voter fault rolls, but it's an active role. It's never going to be perfect.

Brianna Lennon: Do you have advice? I mean, Florida has really- everybody that has worked in elections, it means something to them when you hear Florida 2000. But people that are new to the profession, or that have not worked in a state that has had that kind of attention on it. Do you have advice for anybody that may be going through that in the future as we're going into 2022? Not that there has to be another Florida 2000. But if there is another thing that draws the attention in the national eye, what should those folks be thinking about?

Bill Cowles: The simple thought is: remember your Civics 101. The federal government only sets the first Tuesday after the first Monday. November is the federal election. After that, there are 50 different ways that our elections happen. Focus on what is yours. Spend the time educating the community and educating your voters on what it is for you. And I think that's the key thing.

