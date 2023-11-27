As you walk down Walnut street – just past Ernie’s Cafe and right before you get to Artlandish Gallery – you will likely see a new little library box covered in vivid and whimsical paintings of animals.

Lisa Bartlett is the artist behind the project, as well as a board member of the North Village Arts District.

“The little lamb,” Bartlett said as she pointed to one side of the little library. “He's painting a picture of his mama. I call them Lambarnardo BaaVinci.”

Rebecca Smith / KBIA Lisa Bartlett is the artist behind the new little library full of art supplies.

She said the new little library was installed in October, is filled with free art supplies like crayons, markers, sketch pads and coloring sheets. Bartlett and other board members are restocking it a couple of times a week.

“I would love it if people would get their kids engaged and bring them over to pick things out,” Bartlett said. “I think it's something joyful that, you know, kids can do.”

The library was built using funds from the Veterans United Foundation to “create an outdoor museum of public artwork, murals and sculptures” in Columbia, and it’s just the latest addition to the North Village Arts District.

The North Village Arts District is in its second year of using the funds. In the first year, the District installed 11 projects. So far this year, it has installed five and is on track to install another five next year.

“Everyone's an artist. I truly believe that,” Bartlett said. “And if we can help a little bit by engaging people in doing that, then we've done our job.”

Bartlett said everyone is welcome to come take art supplies and leave gently used art supplies, if they would like.