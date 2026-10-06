Rebecca SmithHealth Reporter
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life. She created a conversations-based journalism project, Missouri Health Talks, in 2016 that empowers people throughout the state to share their stories of access to healthcare – in their own words.
She has degrees in both Journalism and Chemistry from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, and often says health reporting is the perfect marriage of individual’s stories and reporting on science.
You can reach her directly at rebecca@kbia.org.
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Dr. James Landreneau is an ophthalmologist at University of Missouri Health Care who often treats patients with eye damage related to diabetes. He spoke about some of the ways the disease impacts the delicate structures of the eye and about how screening can be key to preventing this damage.
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Results could be available in less than one hour and without special equipment.
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On this month’s Socially Transmitted, KBIA's Rebecca Smith and Najifa Farhat look at the trend of protein maxxing — and specifically, protein coffee.
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According to the National Rural Health Association, the rate of suicide among farmers is three-and-a-half times that of the general population. One group in northeast Missouri is trying to destigmatize farmer mental health.
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Dr. Erinne Kennedy is a dentist and the assistant dean of curriculum and integrated learning at Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine in Joplin. She spoke about the bidirectional relationship between oral health and diabetes, and about some simple changes individuals can make to help manage their condition.
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A “yes” vote would have authorized the state to start an investment fund that would eventually replace state taxes.
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Bringing more mental health care to Northwest Missouri: 'Someone who is just looking to survive can't dream.'Judge Robert Rice grew up in Nodaway County, and said that after many years working as a lawyer, prosecutor and now, a judge — he’s seen the need for more mental health resources in Northwest Missouri.
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In 2012, Daisy Coleman was a freshman at Maryville High School when she was sexually assaulted. After the fallout from this assault and the blowback from the community, she became a prominent advocate from other youth survivors of sexual violence. Daisy died by suicide in 2020, but her brother Charlie and Shael Norris, SafeBAE’s executive director, have continued this work. They spoke about the importance of giving kids a safe place to ask questions.
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Intermittent fasting is when people go without food for a prolonged period — usually anywhere from 16 to 72 hours, and sometimes even longer. Fasting isn’t new. People have practiced it for centuries for religious and cultural purposes. But now, it has gained popularity as a health trend too.
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Methamphetamine use in Missouri looks different than it did in the 90s and early 2000s, but nevertheless — it remains a problem. There's limited treatment options that exist for Missourians with stimulant use disorder, and some barriers prevent even those options from being more widespread.