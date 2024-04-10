Missouri inmate executed for 2006 killings, amidst calls to halt the execution

Brian Dorsey was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006, amidst multiple attempts to halt the execution. It’s the first execution in Missouri this year, after four executions in the state last year.

Dorsey, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after an injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre, according to AP News.

Dorsey’s lawyers and other supporters argued he was rehabilitated in prison and that his original public defenders had a conflict of interest because they were paid a flat rate to represent him at trial.

Just before the execution, members of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty and the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation gathered for a vigil outside of the Boone County Courthouse. As 6 p.m. neared, the protestors began a moment of silence. Heads lowered, amidst sadness and signs like one that read, “Why do we kill people to show that killing people is wrong?"

“We think it's really important to show that the killing is wrong for all people and for the state as well,” said Jeff Stack, a long-time member and organizer with the Fellowship of Reconciliation.

Governor Mike Parson denied clemency for Dorsey on Monday. In a statement Parson said Dorsey “punished his loving family for helping him in a time of need.… Dorsey repaid them with cruelty, inhumane violence, and murder.”

The Associated Press, which sends a reporter to witness and report on executions in Missouri, described the details of Tuesday night's execution: "Dorsey took a few deep breaths as the drug was injected, then several shallow, quick breaths. At one point he raised his head from the pillow and blinked hard. After several seconds, all movement stopped. A spiritual adviser seated next to the gurney continued to speak. It was unclear what he was saying — the room is soundproof."

Multiple attempts for Missouri corrections officers and even some family members of the victims and Dorsey worked to stop Dorsey’s execution. Two appeals went to the Supreme Court and were denied.

Steve Meyerhardt was in attendance at the vigil. He said he condemns Dorsey's killing, but also believes it’s wrong for the state to kill people as punishment.

“It’s easy to get discouraged," Meyerhardt said. "It’s easy to give up. But the people out here are here because they know they make a difference … The idea is to keep this issue in front of people.”

The groups plan to continue organizing as Missouri’s next execution nears. The state plans to execute David Hosier next for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009.