Sights and sounds from Missouri primary election night 2024

KBIA | By Kiana Fernandes and KBIA Staff
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:12 AM CDT
A collage of images from the August 6 Missouri Primary Election.
Anna Spidel
/
KBIA
Missouri voters cast their ballots in the August 6 primary election.

The results are in. Registered voters across the state cast ballots for Missouri’s primary election. In Boone County, voter turnout was 24.5%, just shy of the 25-30% range projected by the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

Missouri Public Radio reporting teams from across the state attended watch parties to hear from the voters, candidates, and their supporters. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day, starting at the polls and ending at the night’s watch parties.

Mike Kehoe points to the crowd after announcing his win of the Missouri governor GOP primary on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Capital Bluffs Event Center in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri News
Mike Kehoe wins Republican primary for Missouri governor
Sarah Kellogg
Lt. Gov. Kehoe beat eight opponents to win the nomination, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel.
Crystal Quade, Democratic candidate for Missouri Governor, and her daughter react as election results are shown (photo taken August 6, 2024).
Missouri News
Crystal Quade wins the Democratic nomination for Missouri Governor
Michele Skalicky
Quade will face Republican Mike Kehoe in November.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks during a press conference on anti-trans measures on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Old St. Louis Post Office Building in Downtown. In September, Bailey’s office filed a lawsuit against the Wentzville School District Board saying they held discussions regarding policies around the use of bathrooms in private meetings rather than open to the public.
Missouri News
Bailey, Malek, Hoskins and Wasinger win GOP primaries for Missouri offices
Kavahn Mansouri
Andrew Bailey, Denny Hoskins, Vivek Malek and Dave Wasinger emerged victorious Tuesday in the Republican primary contests for Missouri attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, respectively.
Bob Onder greets Ellyana Wilson, 16, (far right) and her brother, Lincoln, 13, (center) at the Soda Museum in St. Charles, after winning the Republican primary for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District on August 6.
Missouri News
Onder beats Schaefer in testy Missouri GOP primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Luetkemeyer
Jason Rosenbaum
Bob Onder defeated former state Sen. Kurt Schaefer in an expensive Republican primary contest to represent Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District.
A black and white portrait of Mike Kehoe.
Missouri News Network
Carey wins Democratic nomination for Boone County sheriff
The Columbia Missourian
Carey beat out his challenger, Charles Blair, by about 82% of the vote.
A colorful classroom at tiger tots "almost twos" building boasts a wall full of colorful bulletin boards and handmade art projects - on a blue bulletin board to the left, hand-painted paper butterflies hang on a string with clothespins. A bulletin board in the back of the room features a scene of a sky with clouds. Shelves hold bins full of toys and blocks, and playsets line the room.
Missouri News
Missouri voters reject chance for legislators to exempt child care providers from property taxes
Anna Spidel
If the amendment had passed, legislators could have introduced laws exempting child care providers from paying property taxes.

Tags
KBIA News primary electionmissouri governmentvoting2024 Election
Kiana Fernandes
Kiana Fernandes is a senior at the Missouri School of Journalism.
