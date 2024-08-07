Sights and sounds from Missouri primary election night 2024
The results are in. Registered voters across the state cast ballots for Missouri’s primary election. In Boone County, voter turnout was 24.5%, just shy of the 25-30% range projected by the Boone County Clerk’s Office.
Missouri Public Radio reporting teams from across the state attended watch parties to hear from the voters, candidates, and their supporters. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day, starting at the polls and ending at the night’s watch parties.
Lt. Gov. Kehoe beat eight opponents to win the nomination, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel.
Quade will face Republican Mike Kehoe in November.
Andrew Bailey, Denny Hoskins, Vivek Malek and Dave Wasinger emerged victorious Tuesday in the Republican primary contests for Missouri attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, respectively.
Bob Onder defeated former state Sen. Kurt Schaefer in an expensive Republican primary contest to represent Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District.
Carey beat out his challenger, Charles Blair, by about 82% of the vote.
If the amendment had passed, legislators could have introduced laws exempting child care providers from paying property taxes.