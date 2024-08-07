Sights and sounds from Missouri primary election night 2024

The results are in. Registered voters across the state cast ballots for Missouri’s primary election. In Boone County, voter turnout was 24.5%, just shy of the 25-30% range projected by the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

Missouri Public Radio reporting teams from across the state attended watch parties to hear from the voters, candidates, and their supporters. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day, starting at the polls and ending at the night’s watch parties.