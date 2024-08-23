Homeless advocates seek funds to complete Columbia shelter, resource center

A comprehensive homeless shelter and resource center under construction on Columbia's north side is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

Ed Stansberry, executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, provided an update on the construction schedule for the Opportunity Campus during a fundraising campaign event Wednesday. The land near Bowling Lane and Business Loop 70 has been cleared and some underground improvements have already been made.

Workers will soon pour a foundation for the Opportunity Campus structure, he said.

The Voluntary Action Center is now accepting public donations for the development of the campus.

Just under $14 million has already been raised for the project, including state and local government funds and private donations, Stansberry said just before the event, which was held at Midway Golf & Games. That is about 74% of the project's total cost.

The band Flyover Country performed at the event while community members and potential donors mingled with VAC employees to learn about the Opportunity Campus project.

"This event is so important because we have an unhoused population here in Columbia that we're all worried about, everyone in social services. We want to make sure that they have a good start from their situation right now, and we want resources to come together to help them," Teri Walden said. Walden is the executive director of Meals on Wheels and went to the event to support VAC and Opportunity Campus.

The Shelter will operate year-round and provide services for single adult men and women who are experiencing chronic, unsheltered homelessness in Columbia and Boone County. The Resource Center will contain offices for VAC and partner agencies as well as provide wraparound services and a medical clinic. Resources include:

Overnight facilities

Meal service

Drop-in center

Case management

Employment assistance

A physical mailing address and mailing services

Laundry facilities

Showers

Secure storage

Kennel facilities

Physical, mental and dental health care

Opportunity Campus's website says that the Shelter will serve 500 people annually across its overnight shelter, meal and day center services. An additional 7,000 individuals will be served by the Resource Center, according to an informational program provided at the donation launch event.

As a low-barrier shelter, Stansberry said there are few requirements for entry. Clients will not be required to perform tasks or duties and they will not be forced to participate in any resources. The shelter will take in those under the influence of alcohol or drugs, although they cannot bring those substances into the facilities. Additionally, clients may not bring weapons into the facility.

Clients can stay until they find new housing, he said.

"We are basing this on housing first principles. So that means that regardless of your incarceration history, your eviction history, your drug abuse history, mental health history, we will house you as fast as we possibly can and efficiently as we possibly can." Stansberry said. "Because the research says that recovery from any of those and launching into a transformational part of your life is best done from a place that they can call home."

According to its website, Opportunity Campus is the first project to address homelessness in Boone County that brings multiple organizations to one place. Turning Point, Room at the Inn Como and Loaves and Fishes act as VAC's main partners and will provide the bulk of staffing and programming.

Stansberry estimates that around 40 people will need to be employed at Opportunity Campus to keep it operational and that yearly maintenance costs will be between $1.2 and $1.3 million. These costs will be covered primarily by grants and private support for operations.

Electrical, sewer and stormwater work has been ongoing since February 6, according to Stansberry. For more work to be done, Opportunity Campus needs to be fully funded. The final 26 percent of funding will come from private donors. The project's website has a new GIVE page.

"If we don't have the donations, then it's going to be hard for us to actually get started and get the building built and work with the people who need us most," said Senica Smith, VAC's housing case manager.

The project's next steps are awarding subcontracts and building a general construction calendar.