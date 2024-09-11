Mid-Missouri businesses gear up for fall season and festivities

Autumn is swiftly approaching, and many businesses across Mid-Missouri are preparing for the season. KBIA has rounded up a list of places in and around Columbia that are gearing up for fall activities, as well as some insight from a couple of operators.

Rhymers Ridge

Rhymers Ridge will open at the end of September. Owner Jameson Morrow said some of the unique things they offer include horse and pony rides for people of all ages, continuous hay rides, an animal zone where people can pet the animals, and a recently installed TV to accommodate customers hoping to watch weekend football games while enjoying the fall festival.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be busier, we’re hoping that each year we grow a little bit…we try to add new stuff each year,” Morrow said.

Lloyd’s Family Farm

Lloyd’s Family Farm will be opening at the end of September for their fall festival. They offer hayrides, a corn maze, a pumpkin patch and more. Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website at a discount or in-person.

Hickory Ridge Orchard

Hickory Ridge Orchard opened Labor Day weekend and offers an assortment of fall activities. The orchard offers petting zoos, hay rides, gift shop, pumpkins, an assortment of apple-flavored snacks and more. The range of what they offer is wider depending on whether it’s a weekend. This is the orchard’s seventh season open for the fall.

“Our motto is family fun on the farm and we stick to that, and so, you know, we hope to continue to serve the community and provide a location that people can come with their family and enjoy,” said owner and operator Brandt Schisler.

Shryocks Callaway Farms

Shryocks Callaway Farms is opening their 2024 Corn Maze on Sept. 13, and it will remain open on weekends through Nov. 3. In addition to the corn maze, they offer an assortment of barnyard activities, pumpkins, concessions and more.

Boots Farms Pumpkins

Boots Farms Pumpkins will be open for the fall season on Sept. 20. They offer a variety of mums, two different corn mazes to accommodate all ages, a corn pit and more.

Peach Tree Farm

Peach Tree Farm specializes in peaches in the summer, however they also an assortment of pumpkins in the fall. They also offer hayrides and a “U-pick apple orchard.”

