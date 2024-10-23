Prescription drug disposal events to be held statewide for National Drug Take Back Day

National prescription drug take-back day is coming up on Saturday, October 26, and Boone County Sheriff's Office is hosting several drug disposal drives across mid-Missouri.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was created by the Drug Enforcement Agency and is recognized twice a year. According to the DEA, take back day encourages the safe disposal of unused prescription medications and ensures they don’t end up in the hands of people who don’t need them. Kimberly Daniels, Diversion Program Manager for the St. Louis Region of the DEA said the drug disposal is anonymous.

“Our basic reason for that is to try and keep these prescription drugs off the street,” said Daniels. “So that they stay out of the hands of those people who don't need them or get into the hands of our kids.”

Any legal, prescribed medication can be disposed of at these drives. One of the upcoming drives will be held at Mizzou’s Wellness Resource Center on Friday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While drives are being held over the next several days to provide easy access to safe disposal, prescription drugs can also be disposed of at certain businesses year-round.

“The public can also dispose of their unneeded medications at pharmacies, hospitals and businesses that are registered with DEA to be able to take back things,” said Daniels.

A list of year-round drug disposal locations can be found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

