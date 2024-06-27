The Weight of Evidence Part Four: The Disposal Dilemma

Driving down main street, Fayette city hall is marked by a large flagpole flying the state flag. It’s a two story building, with the council room taking up most of the first floor - on the second floor is the police station.

The Fayette Police Department has eight active duty and seven reserve officers – but what they don’t have is a reliable way to dispose of their drug evidence.

When drugs in marked Fayette Police Department Evidence bags turned up in a dumpsterbehind the town’s only grocery store, citizens raised questions about why the city had chosen that method of disposal and asked how it’s usually supposed to happen.

The Drug Enforcement Agency requires all of its drugs to be destroyed in incinerators approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA developed a map of approved incinerators for law enforcement agencies to reference, but the map shows that the only EPA-approved incinerators in Missouri are more than 100 miles away from Fayette.

In 2014, the Columbia Police Department acquired an incinerator, which was purchased by the Boone County Department of Health and Human Services using leftover funds from a previous year’s budget. Columbia purchased its incinerator from Elastec, a company based in Carmi, Illinois.

However, Columbia police said other police departments aren’t allowed to use their incinerator because of specific requirements laid out in their permit.

“The restrictions written into our permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources indicates we cannot burn 'obtained contraband or prohibited goods from other governmental agencies such as police or similar agency',” the Columbia Police Department said in a statement.

Fayette City Attorney Nathan Nickolaus said Fayette looked into getting its own incinerator, but the city couldn’t afford it and failed to secure a grant that would have covered the costs.

Jeremy Pretszch, the sales manager at Elastec, said the company’s incinerators are designed specifically for law enforcement.

Pretzsch said one of Elastec's incinerator units, named the “Drug Terminator," costs about $6,000 after taxes and shipping, and added that Fayette Police Chief David Ford contacted him in January about purchasing one.

For departments that can’t afford their own incinerator units, Pretszch said he’s seen some police departments use federal funding sources or pool with neighboring towns to purchase one.

He said Elastec actually started making these incinerators as a smaller, cheaper alternative to aid the small police department in the town where their own company is based.

“And our local sheriff, of course, has drugs to destroy, and he didn't have a way to do it,” Pretszch said. “They take it out, bury it, or dig a hole in the ground, put everything in it, and then light it on fire and wait for it to burn out.”

After hearing about this, Elastec set out to create an incinerator that wouldn’t require lengthy travel to a commercial site and would be safe for the environment and the public.

Pretszch said incinerators must be specially designed to prevent hazardous smoke from escaping and harming the environment or putting the public in contact with drug fumes.

The "Drug Terminator" incinerator is a 55-gallon drum with a special containment system that traps this hazardous smoke.

According to the EPA, incineration is the best available way to ensure narcotics don’t end up back in soil or waterways after disposal.

“For years, the method for destroying narcotics and pharmaceuticals was to flush it,” Pretzsch said. “Since then, there's not really been a good solution for destroying them, but incineration is probably the best option as it is.”

Fayette's Main Street houses city hall, along with most of the town's businesses. The town square acts as an economic hub for the town's ~2800 residents. Fayette city hall and the Howard County courthouse are also on main street, and the campus of Central Methodist university sits at the end.

Jeff Horwitz is the CEO of Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic Project, or SAFE, an organization working to end overdose deaths.

He said drug disposal isn’t just something police need to worry about – it’s important for everyone who has medication in their home to make sure it’s stored securely and disposed of properly when it’s no longer needed.

“We know that one of the direct pathways for individuals into addiction at the youth and young adult level," Horwitz said, "is the family's medicine cabinet."

Education and access to safe drug disposal methods is just one of the many things that SAFE focuses on in their efforts to reduce overdose deaths.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, disposing of drugs in an unsafe manner – including over the counter and prescription medications – can increase the risk of overdose and accidental poisoning for those who are most vulnerable, including children and people with substance use disorders.

But Horwitz said incineration isn’t always the most accessible, or even the best option for destroying drugs.

He says the disposal options for people with narcotics in their home are often limited to twice-a-year takeback days or dropboxes at local police departments.

So, SAFE recommends using at-home disposal products that turn narcotics into unusable forms like goo or little rubber pellets.

The SAFE Project website lists several of these products, including DeTerra, DisposeRx, and RxDestroyer. But Horwitz says these products still aren’t approved by the FDA and not many people know about them.

“They should be more apparent. Now what we've done over the last couple of years is we thanks to some generosity, we've been able to distribute about 150,000 disposal pouches or packets,” Horwitz said.

But, he believes it’s still not enough and said legislation is needed to make disposal options more accessible for the public and to regulate agencies like police departments.

“I think the legislation really should require that if there are medications in the responsibility of your job.. that they need to have a secured destruction plan available,” Horwitz said.

