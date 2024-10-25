© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Boone Co. officials try to balance efficient homes, affordable rent

KBIA | By Nealy Simms and Kiana Fernandes
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:48 PM CDT
The city of Columbia and Boone County unveiled a housing study ahead of a housing summit Thursday.
Yasha Mikolajczak
Renovations to address home longevity and energy efficiency can drive up monthly rent. Columbia and Boone County officials intend to address that.

Columbia and Boone County officials want to support landlords trying to improve energy efficiency without raising rent.

A Thursday meeting addressed preservation and sustainability recommendations brought about in a study done by David Boston, an urban planner contracted to study the city’s housing needs.

Because energy efficiency and home repair can be expensive, Columbia Department of Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Rebecca Thompson said any rules changes must balance keeping housing costs affordable with allowing property owners to renovate their residences.

“How do we incentivize those owners to continue to keep those properties at an affordable rate? How do we make sure that the home owner occupied homes are affordable, or maintain that affordability,” Thompson said.

City and County officials also hope to enact new rules which would incentivize building with sustainable and long lasting materials. The group intends to meet again in about three weeks.
