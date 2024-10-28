Early voting lines snake through Boone Co. government building during no-excuse absentee voting event

Boone County voters are lining up for no-excuse absentee voting, the first time voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots this way for a presidential election.

Lines are long. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said more than 12,000 Boone County residents have voted in person in total.

Andrea Waner is one of the voters who braved the line at the Boone County Government Center. She said she timed the wait, which was about 47 minutes. But Waner said the wait was worth it.

“I didn’t want to get in a car accident and not be able to vote on Election Day, so I got it done and it's good,” Waner said.

But there aren’t just benefits for voters. Lennon said no excuse absentee voting makes election administration easier, too.

“It’s helpful on the administration side because we can make sure that voters that come in can get our full attention and solve any problems they have,” Lennon said.

Lennon said lines are longer than they have been for past elections at this time and that it's probably because people are warming up to the idea of it.

She said she hopes the turnout from this early stage of voting will mean that lines will be shorter on Election Day.

No excuse absentee voting lasts until November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.